Synthetic Yarn Market worth $300.5 billion by 2029
Synthetic Yarn Market by Yarn type (Filament Yarn and Spun Yarn), Fiber Type (Polyester, Nylon, Rayon, Acrylic), End-Use Industries (Apparels & home furnishings, Aerospace, Automotive & transportation, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 10, 2025 ) The report "Synthetic Yarn Market by Yarn type (Filament Yarn and Spun Yarn), Fiber Type (Polyester, Nylon, Rayon, Acrylic), End-Use Industries (Apparels & home furnishings, Aerospace, Automotive & transportation, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029”. The Synthetic Yarn market is estimated at USD 234.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 300.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2029.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Yarn Market”
202- Market Data Tables
63- Figures
243 - Pages
Based on yarn type, the synthetic yarn market is segmented into filament yarn, and spun yarn. In terms of value, and volume, filament yarn type dominated the market. The high market share is attributed to its availability into wide range of colours and variety of applications in various end-use industries. Filament yarn is used in various industries such as apparels & home furnishings, aerospace, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics and industrial applications.
Based on fiber type, the synthetic yarn market is segmented into different types of fibers -Polyester, Nylon, Rayon/Viscose, Acrylic and others. In terms of value, and volume, polyester fiber type dominated the market. The high market share is attributed to its mechanical properties such as high strength, resilience, excellent durability, resistant to chemicals and quick drying property. Polyester fiber widely used in apparels & home furnishings, industrial applications, and automotive & transportation industry.
Based on the applications, the global synthetic yarn market has been segmented into apparels & home furnishings, Aerospace, Automotive & transportation industry, electrical & electronics and industrial applications. Synthetic yarns are most widely used in the apparels & furnishing industry. This is because synthetic yarns are cost effective and easy to care for when used for clothing and home textiles. High tenacity, High modulus, excellent stretchability and durability makes them suitable to get used in various applications across the world.
Based on Region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest CAGR, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecasted period 2024 to 2029. This region has well established players in the synthetic yarn market. Many companies are focusing on advancement in technologies and shifting towards sustainability to cater to the growing demand for synthetic yarns across the world. Growth of apparels & home furnishing is boosting the market for synthetic yarns in the Asia Pacific region.
Synthetic Yarn Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Synthetic Yarn market are Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Zhejiang Hengyi Group Ltd. (China), Reliance industries Limited (India), Indorama Ventures Public company Limited (Thailand), Aksa Akrilik Kimya (Turkey), Lenzing Group (Austria), Eastman Chemical Company (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
