Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities by 2030
Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Jet Fuel, Avgas, Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-To-Liquid, Gas-To-Liquid), End User (Airline, Government & Military, Non-Scheduled Operators), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)), Avi
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 10, 2025 ) This report analyzes the Aviation Fuel market from 2024 to 2030. The report describes various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the Aviation Fuel market. The Aviation fuel Market is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 200.21 billion in 2024 to USD 325.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% and in terms of volume to be 86.20 billion gallons in 2024 to 132.80 billion gallons by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The drivers for aviation fuel include increase in air travel across the globe, economic conditions, and expansion of military and defense activities. Commercial aviation sector expansion is driven by increasing disposable incomes, tourism, and globalization, which have an important effect on consumption. Growing environmental regulations and a high emphasis on the use of SAF are shaping the industry's future as sustainability is becoming a critical consideration in addressing climate change.
The market is expanding due to technological advancements in fuel production techniques like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), fractional distillation, nanotechnology, and biochar co-processing. Technological development and the utilization of sustainable aviation fuels are expanding the market in relation to environmental concerns, ensuring compliance with strict regulations, and meeting the industry's sustainability goals.
Based on fuel type, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2024–2030, driven by increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation industry. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), derived from renewable sources such as biomass, waste oils, and agricultural residues, offers a cleaner alternative to conventional jet fuel, reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.
Based on Aircraft Type, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The civil and commercial sector is gaining momentum by incorporating UAVs to provide last-mile delivery services, aerial mapping, precision agriculture, and infrastructure monitoring. The diverse applications behind the demands of specific aviation fuels, among which special blends and alternative fuels for even longer durations, are required by UAVs.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In North America the use of air transportation is very high both for domestic and international travel which have increased the number of aircrafts in the region contributing to the growth of demand for aviation fuel. North America also has well established fuel production and distribution network which ensures efficient supply of aviation fuel.
Key Market Players
Key players in the Aviation Fuel market are Neste (Finland), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India), LanzaJet (US), Gevo Inc (US) and World Kinect Corporation (US). These companies are well-represented geographically and offer a wide range of products. These businesses operate worldwide and provide a variety of products. To grow their market share, they rely on their diverse product portfolios and R&D capabilities.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results