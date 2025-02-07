Plastic Compounds Market worth $97.3 billion by 2029
Plastic Compounds Market by Product (PVC, PP, PE, PS, PA, PC, PET, PU, ABS), Source, End-use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 07, 2025 ) The report "Plastic Compounds Market by Product (PVC, PP, PE, PS, PA, PC, PET, PU, ABS), Source, End-use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029”. The Plastic Compounds market size is projected to grow from USD 70.8 billion in 2024 to USD 97.3 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Plastic Compounds Market”
259- Market Data Tables
54- Figures
256 - Pages
The growing demand from industries such as packaging and building & construction industries that are extensively using plastic compounds due to their excellent properties and advantages is boosting the demand for plastic compounds. The plastic compounds market, by product, is segmented into PVC, PE, PP, PS, PA, PC, PET, PU, ABS, and others. Globally, “PP" commands the largest market share in the plastic compounds market due to several factors. PP is highly versatile and can be modified in numerous ways to suit various applications and adapted to meet specific technical requirements. It is highly resistant to acids and corrosion, making it an ideal material for containers holding acidic liquids like cleaning agents. PP can be melted and molded into any desired shape multiple times without significant degradation. It can last for decades without degrading, making it suitable for applications requiring long-term stability. All these factors contribute to the long-term growth of the market.
Plastic compounds market, by source is segmented into fossil-based, bio-based, and recycled. Fossil-based plastic compounds, derived from petroleum, natural gas, and coal, include materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. These plastics are produced through a multi-step process: extraction of raw fossil fuels, refinement into petrochemical feedstocks like ethylene and propylene, and polymerization into various plastic resins. Widely used in packaging, household items, and industrial applications, these materials are valued for their durability and versatility.
North America is the second largest market. The economy in this region has witnessed a mixed impact of the global recession and some local disturbances, which affected the demand for plastic compounds. The plastic compounds market in the region is diversified and strongly focused on the development of new products and advanced technology to cater to the needs of end users. The demand for plastic compounds is primarily driven by the presence of global manufacturers in the region, technological advancements in design and manufacturing, and product modernization in terms of quality and application development.
Plastic Compounds Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Plastic Compounds market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Arkema (France), RTP Company (US), and Westlake Corporation (US). These companies have strong distribution networks as well as reliable manufacturing facilities across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of a robust market presence, reputable products and services, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, a larger product footprint, products with wider applications, and broader geographical use cases.
