Hawaii Fluid Art Bring Unique Art Experiences to Detroit Suburb, Wixom, Michigan
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 06, 2025 ) WIXOM, MICHIGAN – (EmailWire) -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the Grand Opening for a new studio in Wixom, Michigan
WHERE: 49016 W Pontiac Trail, Wixom, MI 48393
WHEN: Friday, February 21, 2025 from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Cara McLauchlin | cara@hawaiifluidart.com | 248-672-2029
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Wixom, offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are engaging and accessible, making fluid art an ideal activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio provides classes in fluid art, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, charcuterie boards, and wine glasses. Hawaii Fluid Art Wixom is an ideal venue for individual skill building, birthday parties, private events and celebrations, corporate events and team building, ladies’ nights and date nights.
Grand opening festivities will feature drawings for a $25 gift card for anyone who joins the studio mailing list now through the grand opening weekend, along with entry into a raffle for additional prizes. The first 10 walk-in customers will receive a free art experience valued at $65. Live ukulele performances by a talented art instructor will take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Complimentary food and beverages will also be provided throughout the celebration.
”Hawaii Fluid Art in Wixom, MI, is committed to offering all skill levels the chance to learn and explore new art techniques and is quickly becoming a local favorite activity spot. We offer a vibrant array of hands-on art experiences–from fluid art and resin beach scenes to customizable charcuterie boards, resin tumblers, and patch party hats, mosaics and glass art –Hawaii Fluid Art has something for everyone. It’s the perfect hub for family fun, Girl scout troops, birthday parties, social gatherings of all kinds, and corporate team-building events. With activities for kids as young as two, Hawaii Fluid Art is a playful, inclusive space where creativity knows no bounds.” said McLauchlin.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can be booked online at https://hawaiifluidart.com/wixom-mi/
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include: Gulf Shores, AL; Peoria, AZ; Scottsdale, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Liberty Station, CA; Pleasanton, CA; Castle Rock, CO; Brookhaven, GA; Johns Creek, GA; Burlington, NC; Cedar Hill, TX; Cedar Park, TX; Coppell, TX; Denton, TX; Dominion Springs, TX; Flower Mound, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Houston Heights, TX; League City, TX; Mansfield, TX; Lubbock, TX; Pflugerville, TX; The Woodlands, TX; Franklin, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Geneva, IL; Tinley Park, IL; Noblesville, IN; Overland Park, KS; Kansas City, MO; Glendale, WI; Lehigh Valley, PA; Oklahoma City, OK; Omaha, NE; Rochester Hills, MI; Wixom, MI; Salt Lake City, UT; Smith Mountain Lake, VA; Hilton Head, SC; Greenville, SC; Pembroke Pines, FL; Coconut Creek, FL; Naples, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Waikoloa, HI; and Las Vegas, NV.
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
