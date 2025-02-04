The 10th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit is set to convene in Dubai in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the pharmaceutical industry.
This prestigious event will bring together over 650+ professionals, including regional governmental officials and industry experts.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 04, 2025 ) Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit, themed "A Decade of Excellence," will take place from February 17-21, 2025, at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai, UAE. The summit will start with the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit on February 17-18. This will be followed by two concurrent sessions on February 19-20: the GCC Pharmacovigilance Training and the GCC Medical Tender & Business Talk. The event will conclude on February 21 with the eCTD Training.
The GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit remains a pioneering platform in the region, uniting government representatives, industry leaders, and solution providers to explore the latest regulations shaping the pharmaceutical landscape. The agenda will feature immersive workshops and roundtable discussions focused on key topics such as Regulatory Digital Transformation, Data Safety, Pharma Manufacturing in the GCC, Track & Trace, Orphan Drugs, and the latest Regional Regulatory Updates in the GCC.
"As we celebrate ten years of progress, this summit will serve as a platform for fostering deeper understanding, supporting regulatory standards, and building strategic partnerships that will enable industry professionals to stay ahead of evolving regulatory landscapes," states Dr. Mona Al Moussli, Chairman of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit. "By embracing innovation and collaboration, we can continue to drive the pharmaceutical industry towards even greater success."
With a strong lineup of sponsors and partners, including industry leaders like EXTEDO, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS), Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. (SPIMACO), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), Haleon, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), VISIOTT | TPS and many more sponsors to be announced, the summit promises enriching discussions and insights into the future of the pharmaceutical industry.
"This summit provides an unparalleled opportunity for regulatory professionals and industry leaders to come together, discuss emerging challenges, and exchange vital insights that will drive the industry forward," emphasizes Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, Co-Chairman of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit. "The 10th edition marks a decade of excellence in the field, underscoring the importance of collaboration in shaping a successful regulatory future.”
Expected to attract over 650+ experts and representatives from governmental organizations and the pharmaceutical regulatory sector, the summit will provide a dynamic platform for engaging debates, knowledge exchange, and valuable networking opportunities.
For further details on the 10th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit, visit: https://www.pramagcc.com
