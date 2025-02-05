increasing urbanization and industrialization to boost Waste Management Market Growth as per Maximize Market Research
The global Waste Management Market is expected to reach USD 711.31 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period (2025-2032).
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 05, 2025 ) The Waste Management Market growth is driven by stringent government regulations such as the Resource Conservation, Recovery Act, and Waste Shipment Regulation to improve the service. The other factors leading to the growth of the market are urbanization, industrialization, and heightened environmental awareness. Technological advancements are contributing to the growth as they make waste management more efficient, and sustainable and transform the ways to manage the waste.
Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2024 due to rapid urbanization, population increase, and economic development. Europe held a significant share of this market due to population growth and an increase in globalization.
Waste Management Market Segmentation
by Waste Type
E-waste
Plastic waste
Bio-medical waste
Hazardous waste
Others
by Service Type
Landfill
Recycling
Incineration
Open Dumping
Composition & Anaerobic Digestion
by End-use Industry
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Waste Management Market Top Leaders:
Clean Harbors Inc.
Daiseki Co. Ltd.
Waste Management Inc.
Suez Environment S.A.
Advanced Disposal Services
Veolia Environment S.A
Republic Services Inc.
Covanta
Remondis AG & Co. Kg
Biffa Group
