Printing Ink Market worth $28.6 billion by 2028
Printing Ink Market by Type (Nitrocellulose, Polyurethane, Water based, Acrylic, UV Curable), Process (Gravure, Flexographic, Lithographic, Digital), Application (Cardboards, Flexible Packaging, Tags & Labels, Cartons), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 04, 2025 ) The report "Printing Ink Market by Type (Nitrocellulose, Polyurethane, Water based, Acrylic, UV Curable), Process (Gravure, Flexographic, Lithographic, Digital), Application (Cardboards, Flexible Packaging, Tags & Labels, Cartons), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028”. The Printing Ink Market is estimated at USD 19.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028.
The growing demand for flexible packaging is being driven by the increasing popularity of online shopping and the need for packaging that is both durable and attractive. Digital printing is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to produce high-quality prints on a variety of materials. Sustainable printing inks are becoming more popular due to growing concerns about the environmental impact of traditional printing inks. The electronics industry is a major user of printing inks, and the growth of this industry is driving the demand for printing inks.
Some leading printing ink companies are focusing on developing new manufacturing processes for printing ink and recent deals due to the changing requirements across the world. These players have adopted various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. These include product launches, contracts, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development activities to expand their presence in the printing ink market further.
Sakata Inx Corporation is a prominent Japanese company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of printing inks and related materials. Founded in 1896, the company has established itself as a global leader in the printing industry, offering a diverse range of high-quality printing inks for various applications. With a rich history spanning over a century, Sakata Inx has continuously evolved its product offerings to cater to the changing demands of the printing market. The company's product portfolio covers an extensive range of applications, from commercial printing, packaging, and labeling to industrial and specialty printing.
Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA is a leading German company specializing in the development, production, and distribution of printing inks, coatings, and related solutions. Founded in 1830, the company has a long and distinguished history in the printing industry, making it one of the global leaders in ink manufacturing. Siegwerk's printing ink business overview encompasses an emphasis on advanced ink formulations designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the modern printing landscape. Their inks exhibit properties such as precise color reproduction, optimal viscosity for each printing process, fast drying capabilities, excellent adhesion, and durability. This ensures high-quality, vibrant prints across.
The printing ink market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The growing demand for packaged goods due to the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the Middle East print inks industry and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Consumers prefer packaged commodities over loose products because of their inherent security. This opens up new potential for the whole FMCG value chain, including the print inks business in the Middle East and Africa region. Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East and Africa printing ink market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for packaging ink from the food & beverage industry, along with the presence of broad food & beverage companies in the country, is expected to fuel the country's growth over the forecast period.
Printing Ink Market Key Players
Prominent companies include DIC Corporation (Japan), Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), T&K TOKA CORPORATION (Japan), Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Sakata Inx Corporation (Japan), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Hubergroup (Germany), Flint Group (Luxembourg), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), Wikoff Color Corporation (US), ALTANA (Germany), and DEERS i Co., LTD. (South Korea) among others..
