Computer Vision Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Automation, AI, and Advanced Hardware as per Maximize Market Research
The global Computer Vision Market is expected to reach USD 34.19 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 05, 2025 ) Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and agriculture are increasingly adopting computer vision to automate various tasks. This includes quality control, inspection, and autonomous navigation, leading to improved efficiency and cost savings, this is expected to boost the growth of the Computer Vision Market. The integration of computer vision in consumer devices, such as smartphones and smart cameras has contributed to this market growth. This growth is also driven by the development of new hardware and imaging sensors.
North America region held the largest market share in 2024 due to rapid technological advancements, strong research and development activities, and widespread adoption across various industries. The Asia Pacific region held a significant share due to solid government support from key economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
Click here for a more detailed explanation:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3034/
Computer Vision Market Segmentation
by Component
Hardware
Software
Service
by Product
PC-based Computer Vision Systems
Smart Cameras-based Computer Vision Systems
by Application
Quality Assurance and Inspection
Positioning and Guidance
Measurement
Identification
Predictive Maintenance
by End-User
Industrial
Non-industrial
To dive into the specifics, click the below link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3034/
Computer Vision Market Top Leaders:
NVIDIA Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
IBM Corporation
Google LLC
Facebook, Inc. (Meta Platforms)
Apple Inc.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Cognex Corporation
For a detailed overview, click on the link provided:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3034/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Computer Vision in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 3.23 Bn. in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 31.4% through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 21.86 Bn.
AI in Computer Vision Market size was valued at USD 39.05 Bn. in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 25.8% through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 244.94 Bn.
The Industrial Computers Market size was valued at USD 7.47 Bn. in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.56% through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 16.07 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
