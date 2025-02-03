Continuous Thermal Monitoring Market Size to Hit $1.49 billion by 2030
Browse 236 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 259 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Continuous Thermal Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Bus Duct Monitors, Switchgear, Motor Control Centers, Low-voltage Trans
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2025 ) According to a research report , the Continuous Thermal Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 1.00 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2024–2030).
The market is growing due to predictive maintenance and equipment reliability within industry trends worldwide. With relatively emerging thermal sensors and infrared cameras, coupled with analytics powered by artificial intelligence, the temperature of enclosures and equipment is now monitored in real time to stave off any costly breakdowns in equipment. The thriving multi-dimensional application of monitoring safety regulations, such as data centers, oil & gas, utility companies, and production industries, is fostering market growth. Forward thinking on energy generation and on operational optimization is additionally helping reciprocate demand for CTM operations around the globe.
Hardware segment by offering, is expected to be the largest segment of continuous thermal monitoringmarket during the forecast period
The hardware segment is expected to dominate Continuous thermal monitoring market as this is backbone for monitoring systems that include various thermal sensors or infrared cameras and such other important devices. These components basically translate into the necessity for accurate live data-capture for temperature outlier causes and hence for reliable system running without jeopardizing any hazards. In this sense, hardware seems just vital for the introduction of CTM solutions across the industries; its role would be extremely instrumental and effective in monitoring. Moreover, in energy-intensive sectors like oil & gas, manufacturing, and utilities, the growing need for robust and less breakable types of equipment that make thermal management efficient and seamless is of great importance in relation to the need for hardware.
Utilites segment by end user, is expected to be the largest segment for continuous thermal monitoring market during forecast period
This segment is largely the largest consumer of end user, given its inevitable need for a service unhindered by power cuts, for nullifying equipment failure occurrences like transformers, switchgears, and power lines. Utilities generally hold and operate sophisticated and high-current infrastructure that is generally under stress due to thermal effect, therefore it has become mandatory on these utilities for real-time monitoring to identify hot spots and quickly intercept problems like outages and fail-safe operation. The ongoing transition to greater reliance upon renewable energy and smart grids further necessitates the need of CTM, to manage fluctuations of loads and to develop overall system efficiency, thus incorporating works of CTM within the utilities sector.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the continuous thermal monitoring market during the forecast period
The reason for the fast growth of the continuous thermal monitoring market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization and the projects of infrastructure are underway. The need for reliable power distribution has also occupied improving industrial and utilities across different renewable-energy sectors so that this actually increases the consumption of CTM solutions. Furthermore, government initiatives toward smart grid and lots of investments in the revitalization of old infrastructures are fueling the quest for advanced thermal monitoring technologies in that market.
The report profiles key players such as Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Teledyne Technologies (US).
