Torchlight Tax Offers Free Ebook on Strategic Tax Planning
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax is offering a free ebook entitled Strategic Tax Planning
Torchlight Tax LLC, (https://torchlighttax.com), a full service tax firm, is offering a free ebook entitled Strategic Tax Planning.
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax, says that strategic planning in advance can help save time and money.
Horwedel stated “Tax filing can be a stressful time for many Americans. This ebook contains eight simple steps to lower stress and save time and money. By implementing these actions, you can simplify the tax preparation process and potentially pay less tax or get a higher refund. Tax preparation can be intimidating, but by taking advantage of these top tax tips, you can simplify the process and lower the stress.”
Dave Horwedel is an Enrolled Agent and the CEO of Torchlight Tax LLC, located in Las Vegas.
Anyone who is interested in downloading the free ebook can get a copy here:
https://torchlighttax.info/strategic-tax-planning-ebook-offer/
The company is a full-service tax firm, offering asset protection planning, tax preparation, filing late or amended returns, setting up corporations, IRS debt resolution, tax planning, retirement planning, and bookkeeping and accounting, for clients across the US. Their websites are https://torchlighttax.com and https://guarddogtax.com. They can be reached at 877-758-7797.
Contact Information:
torchlight tax
Dave Horwedel
Tel: 6614412429
Email us
----
