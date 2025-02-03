Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market worth $14.80 billion in 2030
Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Type (Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Mid-Load ASRS, Vertical Lift Module (VLM), Vertical Carousel, Horizontal Carousel) by Payload Capacity (1,500 kg) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2025 ) The global automated storage & retrieval system market is anticipated to reach USD 9.86 billion by 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The Automated Storage and Retrieval System market focuses on designing, producing, and implementing automated solutions for efficient storage and retrieval of goods in warehouses and distribution centres. These systems including unit-load ASRS, mini-load ASRS, vertical lift modules (VLMs), carousel and mid load ASRS improve space utilization, improve inventory control and minimize dependence on human effort. Automation ASRS is increasingly accepted globally among diverse industries such as e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, and retail as they enable efficient optimization and management of business processes incorporating robotics, IoT, AI and analytics. Increased demand for faster order fulfilment, efficient supply chain improvement and more sustainable methods of doing business has led to the swift growth of this market. Integration with warehouse management systems (WMS) enables dynamic inventory control and predictive maintenance, addressing bottlenecks in traditional workflows. Companies are moving towards automation and intelligent warehousing that facilitates the use of automated storage and retrieval systems for cost reduction, greater efficiency and meeting sustainable development target which explains their expected role in the transformation of the global supply chain.
By Type, Vertical Lift Modules (VLM) are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market during the forecast period. These systems optimize the usage of vertical space, with efficient storage and retrieval applications for e-commerce, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. VLMs improve productivity, reduce manual labour, minimize errors, and permit rapid access to items in store. Ideal for use in businesses interested in improving operations and maximizing available storage space, their modular, scalable design creates an attractive model. As adoption of automation rises and software-integrated real-time inventory management enhances, VLMs are gaining significant traction as a cost-effective and space-saving solution in the evolving ASRS market.
By Industry, the E-commerce sector is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period. The significant growth of online retail has increased the demand for efficient storage and order fulfilment solutions, which increases the adoption of ASRS in the e-commerce warehouses. These systems enhance operations by facilitating quicker picking, better inventory management, and less reliance on labor, which ensures prompt order delivery and improved customer satisfaction. ASRS's capability to manage high-volume, multi-SKU inventory makes it a perfect fit for e-commerce businesses looking to maximize space utilization and operational efficiency. With the rising need for faster order processing and smooth logistics, the adoption of ASRS in the e-commerce sector is projected to rise significantly.
By Region, North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period. These is due to the early adoption of advanced automation technologies and is progressing rapidly with the presence of major industries like e-commerce, automotive, and healthcare which are becoming dependent on ASRS for more efficient operations. Because of high labor costs and growing demand for high throughput warehouse operations, the adoption of these systems has significantly increased. In addition, investments in next generation logistics facilities using high-tech infrastructure and adoption of advance inventory management software have augmented ASRS supply-side demand in the region. With the rise in awareness of operational efficiency and supply chain optimization, North America is expected to continue to play a leading role in the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
