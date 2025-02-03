HVAC Linset Market worth $13.4 billion by 2028
HVAC Linset Market by Material (Copper, Low Carbon), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit) & Region(NA, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2025 ) The report "HVAC Linset Market by Material (Copper, Low Carbon), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit) & Region (NA, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028”. The HVAC Linset Market size is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028 from USD 9.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC Linset Market ”
212- Market Data Tables
42- Figures
199 - Pages
Key players in the HVAC Linset market include established companies like Daikin (Japan), Halcor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Germany), and Mueller Streamline Co. (US). Strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion are being employed to achieve this goal. These HVAC Linset companies are leveraging the growing trend of smart homes and the rising demand for air conditioners to strengthen their market positions..
Daikin, a global leader in air conditioning and fluorochemicals, manufactures a wide range of HVAC products, including split/multi-split air conditioners, unitary air conditioners, air-to-water heat pumps, and importantly, line sets. With over 100 production bases and operations in more than 170 countries, Daikin maintains a strong global presence. The company's extensive R&D network, with centers in the US, Japan, China, Asia/Oceania, and Europe, underscores its commitment to innovation in the air conditioning sector.
Halcor, a leading manufacturer and distributor of copper and copper alloy products, operates as the copper tubes division of ElvalHalcor. As the sole producer of copper tubes in Greece, Halcor plays a significant role in ElvalHalcor's market presence. The company offers a diverse range of copper and copper-alloy products for various sectors, including HVAC&R. With a commercial presence in over 58 countries, Halcor caters to a global clientele. Its production base comprises eight strategically located plants across Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey.
Hydro, a prominent aluminum company, produces primary aluminum, rolled products, extrusions, and casthouse products. A leading aluminum extrusion-based company, Hydro offers HVAC-related products through its Hydro Extrusions business segment. The company's operations span the globe, with a presence in over 140 locations across 40 countries. This extensive network of suppliers and customers highlights Hydro's significant role in the global aluminum market, which indirectly supports the HVAC Linset market.
KME SE, a global manufacturer specializing in copper, copper alloy, and related products, provides solutions for various industries, including construction, HVAC, and refrigeration. The company operates through two divisions: the copper division and the special division. KME SE offers HVAC-related copper tubes through its copper division. With operations primarily in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, KME SE serves a broad international market.
Europe has the third largest market share in the HVAC Linset market. With prominent consumers like Germany, France, and the UK leading the trend, the region thrives on increased construction activities and a hub of major Linset manufacturers. Efficient manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution channels enhance supply to renowned HVAC system manufacturers. Europe's substantial role is further amplified by thriving residential constructions and supportive government initiatives, driving robust growth in the HVAC Linset market.
HVAC Linset Market Key Players
Key players operating in the HVAC Linset market are Daikin (Japan), Halcor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Germany), Mueller Streamline Co. (US) and Cerro Flow Products LLC (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such expansions, joint ventures, and merger & acquisitions.
