Sleep Software Market worth $1,569.2 million by 2030
Sleep Software Market by Function (Sleep Tracking, Analysis, Disorder Management, Improvement), Indication (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea), Offering (Platforms, Apps (Mobile)), End-user (Providers, Individual), Deployment, Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2025 ) The global Sleep Software Market, valued at US$776.2 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.1%, reaching US$878.9 million in 2024 and an impressive US$1,569.2 million by 2030. The market growth is mainly fueled by increased awareness of sleep health and the rising adoption of wearable technologies and AI-based solutions. Consumer-focused applications and healthcare tools are key segments that are driving the market, providing personalized insights and remote monitoring capabilities. Government initiatives encouraging digital health and data privacy compliance by HIPAA and GDPR further impact the growth. The integration of sleep solutions with broader health platforms improves access and propels regional market growth.
Browse 350 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sleep Software Market by Function (Sleep Tracking, Analysis, Disorder Management, Improvement), Indication (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea), Offering (Platforms, Apps (Mobile)), End-user (Providers, Individual), Deployment, Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
The growth of the sleep software market is driven by increased awareness of sleep health, expanding opportunities in emerging markets, and the integration of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) into sleep solutions. As consumers recognize the critical role of quality sleep in overall well-being, the demand for sleep software is rising. The market is also capitalizing on emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, where growing disposable incomes and health consciousness are accelerating adoption. In addition, incorporating CBT into sleep software provides practical, evidence-based solutions for sleep disorders, further enhancing market growth.
The Cloud-based model segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, by deployment model
Based on the deployment model, the sleep software market has been segmented into the on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the sleep software market during the forecast period. The growing trend of digital transformation across sectors, particularly healthcare, is accelerating the adoption of cloud-based solutions. This enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective deployment of sleep software. Providers can offer services without requiring expensive on-premises infrastructure. Cloud platforms also provide advanced data management and analytics capabilities that enable real-time tracking and analysis of sleep patterns, which is essential for effective treatment and user engagement.
General sleep improvement is attributed to hold the largest share of indication segment during the forecast period
In 2023, the general sleep improvement segment is attributed to hold a considerable share in the sleep software market by indications during the forecast period. The general sleep improvement segment dominates the sleep software market due to several key factors. Increased awareness of sleep apps and their benefits has led more people to take up these solutions. Changes in lifestyle, including the widespread adoption of work-from-home models, have significantly increased screen time, which is one of the main reasons for disrupted sleep patterns. Furthermore, increased focus on mental and physical wellness has emphasized the importance of quality sleep for overall health. These combined drivers make general sleep improvement apps a popular choice for addressing diverse sleep challenges.
Asia Pacific to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
The sleep software market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to demonstrate significant growth with a noticeable annual growth rate during the forecast period. The growing recognition of sleep disorders and the need for improved sleep medicine education in Asia significantly drive the market for sleep software in the region. As the prevalence of conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, and circadian rhythm disorders rises, there is a critical need for better training, education, and regulation of sleep medicine practices. The push for improved sleep health services, coupled with the integration of digital tools for real-time monitoring and management, will further accelerate the adoption of sleep software. As momentum builds in the effort to close educational and resource disparities, demand for advanced sleep software solutions will grow, fueling growth in the region.
Key Players
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cadwell Industries Inc. (US), COMPUMEDICS LIMITED (Australia), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), Natus Medical Incorporated (ARCHIMED) (US), Resmed (US), Calm (US), Sleep Cycle (Sweden), Headspace Inc. (US), Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG (Germany), CamNtech Ltd (United Kingdom), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. (New Zealand), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, expansion, and product launches and updates to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.
