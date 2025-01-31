Humidity Sensor Market Set for Steady Growth, Reaching $4.64 Billion in 2030
Humidity Sensor Market by Type (Capacitive, Resistive, Thermal Conductivity, Optical, Carbon, Ceramic, Lithium Chloride), Measurement Technique (Relative, Absolute), Technology (MEMS, Thin-film, Printed, Wireless Nodes) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2025 ) The humidity sensor market is projected to grow from USD 3.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The driving factors for the humidity sensor market include greater attention to compact digital humidity sensors as they improve the efficiency and device design; increase in demand for humidity sensors in industrial processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and smart home applications; needs for precise humidity control in printing for better efficiency, quality, and minimization of costs.
Gravimetric humidity sensing technology quantifies the amount of water vapour in a given volume of air by physically separating the content of water in the air mixture and weighing separately. This involves sophisticated equipment designed to capture the water vapor with controlled procedures in order to measure it accurately as water mole fraction. This method is known to be highly accurate, and thus gravimetric hygrometers are regarded as a primary standard for calibration of other humidity sensors. These instruments are fundamental in scientific and industrial applications requiring very stringent humidity control. However, the method is labor-intensive and requires very careful preparation and execution in controlled laboratory environments. Gravimetric humidity sensing is not suitable for routine or field applications because of the complexity of the equipment and the time-consuming nature of the measurements. Its use is mainly in settings where precision is critical, such as in research laboratories or for the development and validation of other humidity measurement technologies.
The thermal conductivity segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal conductivity humidity sensors work on the principle of change in heat conduction due to the presence of moist air and dry air. The technology is based on thermistor elements which are sophisticated in design and work to measure differences in thermal conductivity. Usually, the sensor arrangement is made of two thermistors: one in dry nitrogen acts as a reference, and the other is placed in the atmosphere. Both thermistors are kept at a constant temperature higher than the ambient level. The power to keep the temperature is measured, and the difference in power between the two thermistors directly relates to the absolute humidity of the ambient air. This method allows for the accurate measurement of humidity without any extra compensation for temperature variations. These sensors are especially suitable for high-temperature environments because of their rugged design and are preferred in applications requiring high chemical resistance, thus making them suitable for industrial and laboratory applications.
The relative measurement technique segment is expected to hold the major share of the humidity sensor market. The relative humidity (RH) measurement technique determine the percentage of water vapor that is compared with the maximum amount that can exist at a specific temperature. It utilizes sensors with multiple technologies, like capacitive, resistive, and thermal conductivity principles, to measure the moisture content. Relative humidity sensors are widely employed across industries nowadays because of its cost-effectiveness, reliability in integration with already existing systems with prime utility use in HVACs, weather monitoring, and the control of the industrial process. For example, in August 2024, R-Zero launched RESET-certified indoor air quality solutions, including IAQ monitors and dashboards, enabling real-time data analysis to enhance comfort, productivity, and HVAC efficiency in diverse facilities. This instance highlights the integration of humidity sensors as part of IAQ solutions, which play a vital role in maintaining optimal environmental conditions by monitoring humidity levels that impact comfort, health, and HVAC performance.
Key Market Players
Key players in the humidity sensor market are Amphenol Advanced Sensors (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Setra Systems (US), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Teracom (Sweden), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Renesas Electronics Corporation. (Japan).
These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative humidity sensor technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for HVAC & Climate Control and Agriculture.
These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.
