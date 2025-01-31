Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size, Latest Trends,Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook
Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market by Fabrication Type (Two Pieces, Three Pieces), Material Type (Aluminum, Steel), Degree of Internal Pressure (Vacuum Cans, Pressurized Cans), Coating Type (White Base Cans, Bright Coating Cans), Application (Food, Bever
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2025 ) The global food and beverage metal cans market is estimated at USD 50.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 70.72 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029. Metal cans are widely used for packaging various food and beverage products because they maintain quality in terms of appearance, texture, flavor, and nutritional value while also ensuring food safety. These aspects drive ongoing innovations in the metal can market, where manufacturers prioritize food safety. However, growth is constrained by strict regulations on materials like aluminum and steel, as well as inadequate infrastructure in emerging countries.
As consumer preferences shift toward healthier and more natural products, there is a noticeable trend toward packaging innovations that align with these desires. The rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, plant-based foods, and premium food products is contributing to the increased adoption of metal can packaging. This trend is attributed to the superior ability of metal cans to preserve flavor, nutrients, and freshness. Additionally, metal cans provide a barrier against light and air, which helps maintain the quality and integrity of health-focused products throughout their shelf life. Consequently, metal cans are becoming a preferred choice for brands striving to meet evolving consumer demands and ensure product excellence.
Global food and beverage brands seek premium packaging to differentiate their products. This includes the use of high-quality materials, as well as unique shapes, colors, and decorations. Advanced printing techniques such as metallic foils, high-gloss finishes, and embossing are also becoming popular. Furthermore, interactive packaging that incorporates QR codes is gaining traction, allowing consumers to scan with their smartphones for detailed information regarding ingredients, product origin, recycling, and expiration dates.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251
Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Drivers: Companies are shifting to lightweight, durable food & beverage cans, fueling growth in the food & beverage metal can market
In the food and beverage industry, companies are increasingly adopting lightweight and durable metal cans, leading to significant growth in the metal can market. This trend is driven by a demand for packaging solutions that provide sustainability, protection, and ease of transportation, all while minimizing environmental impact. Lightweight cans are particularly beneficial as they help reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions, which is crucial for companies striving to meet strict environmental goals. Their durability ensures that products remain intact and protected, which is essential for maintaining quality and extending shelf life, especially for beverages and perishable foods.
Additionally, consumers are becoming more aware of sustainable packaging, prompting manufacturers to focus on metal cans, which are recyclable and maintain their structural integrity across multiple recycling cycles. Consequently, innovations in the metal can industry—such as thinner walls without compromising strength and advances in coating technologies—are enabling companies to provide superior packaging solutions that meet both regulatory standards and consumer expectations.
Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Opportunities: Driving Innovation in Metal Can Packaging: Sustainable Printing and Coating Solutions
With increasing consumer focus on health and sustainability, innovations in metal can packaging are meeting demands for safer, eco-friendly options. BPA-free coatings have become a key selling point, offering non-toxic solutions in response to stricter regulations. Meanwhile, advancements in printing technologies, such as digital printing and high-definition imaging, enable vibrant, customizable designs that reduce waste and enhance brand identity. For example, DataLase's inkless technology, introduced in June 2024, uses specialty pigments that change color with laser wavelengths, eliminating the need for ink and labels. This solution improves recyclability and supports sustainability, while also meeting traceability requirements like Digital Product Passports.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=251
The beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the food and beverage metal cans market based on application.
Aluminum cans are widely used to package beverages like soda, beer, and wine. In contrast, metal cans are commonly employed for packaging food items such as vegetables, soups, fruits, pet food, and meats. Beverage cans are highly valued for their portability and convenience, making them ideal for active lifestyles—hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities—due to their lightweight, durable nature that resists breakage. They are especially suitable for outdoor locations where glass bottles are prohibited, such as stadiums, concerts, and athletic events, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite drinks anytime, anywhere.
In 2023, sustainability became a key concern for beverage brands, and this trend is set to continue in 2024. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of their choices and as government regulations tighten globally, sustainability is becoming increasingly important. The European Parliament, for instance, proposed a comprehensive directive on new regulations for green claims and environmental labeling schemes. This new initiative is expected to significantly impact brands and businesses operating in the region, positively affecting the beverage industry’s aluminum and steel cans use.
Based on type, 2-piece metal cans are anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the food and beverage metal cans market.
Two-piece cans come in three main types: draw (shallow draw), where the height is less than the diameter; draw and redraw (DRD); and draw and iron (D&I). These cans have two parts: a body integrated with the bottom lid and a separate lid with an opening. Double seaming attaches the can body to the lids to protect the contents from external contamination. Steel and aluminum are the primary raw materials used in manufacturing these cans, making them ideal for packaging carbonated and non-carbonated beverages like beer, wine, sports drinks, and fruit juices. Two-piece cans offer several advantages over three-piece ones, such as a seamless connection between the body and bottom, allowing for a tighter seal and reduced raw material consumption.
The 2-piece cans segment in the food and beverage metal cans market has grown substantially, fueled by the rising demand for carbonated beverages like soda, energy drinks, and beer. These cans provide a lightweight, cost-effective packaging solution, making them ideal for easy transportation and handling.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=251
The APAC market is projected to grow the fastest in the food and beverage metal cans processing market.
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region has been a key growth driver in the global metal cans market for food and beverages. Countries like China and India have significantly contributed to this growth, given their high population density and status as leading producers of fruits and vegetables. These factors are expected to increase the demand for processed food and beverages in the region, making Asia Pacific an emerging market for metal cans in the food and beverage sector. The study considers countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, where market growth is anticipated to be substantial.
Various packaging types are popular in the region, including flexible, rigid plastic, paper, glass, and metal packaging. The growing population has increased demand from the food and beverage industry. In response, global players like Ball Corporation (US) and Crown Holdings Inc. (US) are expanding into the Asia Pacific market by establishing new manufacturing plants, further boosting the metal cans market for food and beverages.
Top Food and Beverage Metal Cans Manufacturers:
Key players operating in the food and beverage metal cans market include Crown Holdings, Inc (US), Ball Corporation (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CCL Industries (US), CAN-PACK S.A (Poland), Kian-Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings (China), Envases Group (Spain), and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansion and collaboration. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Get 10% Free Customization in this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=251
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
----
----
