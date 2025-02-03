Rising Global Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders in Crane Market as per the Maximize Market Research
The Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market size was valued at US$ 16.66 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, reaching nearly US$ 24.05 Billion by 2032.
North America is the biggest contributor to global hydraulic cylinder market by revenue. The governments of the United States and Canada are more driven towards make investments in the aerospace and defense industries which bound to increase North American demand in the hydraulic cylinder market.
HYDRAULIC CYLINDER MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY TYPE
Single acting
Double acting
BY DESIGN
Tie Rod
Welded
Telescopic
Mill type
Other
BY APPLICATION
Industrial
Aerospace
Others
BY INDUSTRY
Construction
Aerospace
Material Handling
Agriculture
Mining
Automotive
Others
Key Companies in the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market
Bosch Rexroth AG
Caterpillar Inc.
Komatsu Ltd.
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Eaton Corporation
Wipro Enterprises
KYB Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
