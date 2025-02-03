Marine Electronics Market Expands with New Communication Protocols as per Maximize Market Research
The Marine electronics market size was US$ 6.36 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 9.40 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2025 ) The research methodology for the Global Marine Electronics Market includes a combination of primary research, such as interviews with industry experts and stakeholders, and secondary research through industry reports, company publications, and trade data. Market sizing uses top-down and bottom-up approaches, focusing on demand trends, technological advancements, and regional dynamics to provide accurate insights and reliable forecasts.
Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of various marine electronics device manufacturing companies across the region. Growing investment in anti-submarine warfare and unmanned underwater vehicle systems and rising advancements in marine industry is driving the growth of the market.
Global Marine Electronics Market Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Application
Multifunctional Navigations
GPS and Radar Systems
Very High Frequency communication systems
SONAR systems
Marine Autopilot
Thermal & Security Cameras
Lighting appliances
By Industry
Defence
Merchant Navy
Fishing
Sports and Cruise
Global Marine Electronics Market Top Leaders:
Atlas Elektronik GmbH
FLIR Systems Inc
Furuno Electric Co. Ltd
Garmin International
Ultra-Electronics
Thales Group
Northrop Grumman Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
