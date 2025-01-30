Point of Care Diagnostics Market worth $22.63 billion by 2029
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (TB, HAI, STD), Pregnancy), Purchase Mode (Rx, OTC), Technology (Biochemistry, MDx (RT-PCR, INAAT)), Sample (Blood, Urine), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029
The global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, valued at US$14.26 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.5%, reaching US$15.05 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$22.63 billion by 2029. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes has necessitated a need for routine monitoring with early and timely detection. Since these conditions need to be constantly monitored, the demand for quick, effective, and appropriate testing methods have expanded. For instance, increasing demand for POC diagnostics like glucose monitoring products is because of the easy, quick results, which patients get, helping them to take care of the disease and make an early intervention. Government initiatives promoting POC testing, including investments in health care innovation are also contributing to increased market growth.
The point of care diagnostics market is growing significantly, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially diabetes. Increasing global burden from diabetes and related conditions has resulted in a significant demand for rapid, accessible diagnostic solutions that can help early detection, timely glucose monitoring, and effective management. Besides chronic diseases, an increase in the number of CLIA waived POC tests that will encourage healthcare providers to provide POC testing services is also another growth driver. Growing government expenditure on screening programmes and rapid decentralisation of healthcare leading to greater access to tests, is further fueling demand for point of care diagnostics. Thus, the efforts towards enhancing access to timely diagnosis, decreasing health costs, and increasing the improvement in patient care contribute to the increasing demand for POC diagnostic solutions.
In 2023, the prescription-based testing products dominated the point of care diagnostics market by mode of purchase segment.
Based on mode of purchase, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into OTC testing products and prescription-based testing products. The point of care diagnostics market was dominated by prescription-based testing products in 2023. These prescription-based testing products have been significantly used in clinics and play an important role in managing a number of diseases. These products are mainly prescribed by physicians for the appropriate diagnosis and proper treatment of disease, which might be chronic or infectious. The rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular conditions have also increased the demand for prescription-based tests primarily due to their reliability and the ability to guide decision-making in the clinical field. In addition, because they are based on well-defined standards and regulations, they allow for high quality in outcomes and, for that reason, are widely adopted in the point of care diagnostics market.
In 2023, the largest end user segment of the point of care diagnostics market was home care settings and self-testing.
Categorized by end user, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into clinical laboratories, ambulatory care facilities and physician offices, hospitals, critical care centers, and urgent care centers; home care settings and self-testing, and other end users. The largest share of the point of care diagnostics market was held by the home-care settings and self-testing segment in 2023. Rising demand for convenience and comfort of the patient is shifting the focus to home-based testing solutions, as people can keep a check on their health from the comfort of their homes without making repeated visits to the healthcare facilities. The ability to obtain quick results, especially with chronic conditions like diabetes, has encouraged the use of self-testing devices. Moreover, the increasing accuracy, user-friendly nature and reduced cost of home-based tests due to technological advancements have provided patients with devices that can carry out tests requiring minimal training. As chronic diseases continue to rise, and with rising focus on preventive care and self-management, home-care settings and self-testing are growing to be the dominant end user segment of the POC diagnostics market.
North America is the largest regional market for point of care diagnostics market.
The market for point of care diagnostics has been divided into six key geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries. In 2023, North America held the predominant portion of the point of care diagnostics market. The region has a highly advanced healthcare system in terms of both infrastructure and patient care, promoting the use of point of care diagnostics in both the clinical and home-care settings widely. Favourable government support by funding healthcare innovations and regulatory approvals also supports the development of new diagnostic technologies.
Moreover, the strong healthcare research and innovation in the region along with growth in self-testing and at-home healthcare contributes toward North America's dominance in the point of care diagnostics market.
The major players operating in this market are Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), BIOSYNEX SA (France), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (US), Nova Biomedical (US), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Response Biomedical (Canada), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US), BTNX Inc. (Canada), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), Fluxergy (US), Precision Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US), and Mankind Pharma (India).
Recent Developments of Point of Care Diagnostics Market
-In June 2024, bioMérieux (France) received US FDA Special 510(k) clearance and CLIA-waiver for its BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE Respiratory/Sore Throat (R/ST) Panel Mini.
-In June 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) acquired LumiraDx’s (US) Point of Care technology to further expand its offering in decentralized patient care and drive global access to timely and actionable diagnostic results.
-In April 2024, Abbott’s (US) i-STAT TBI cartridge received clearance from the US FDA to be used with whole blood, allowing doctors to help assess patients with suspected concussion at the patient's bedside and obtain lab-quality results in 15 minutes.
-In December 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and Project HOPE, a leading global health and humanitarian organization, partnered to expand the accessibility of HIV testing services offered by Thermo Fisher among HIV-positive youth in Sub-Saharan Africa.
