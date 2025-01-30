Position Sensor Market worth $19.02 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%
Position Sensor Market by Type (Linear, Rotary, Proximity, Photoelectric, ToF, Stereo Vision, Structured Light), Signal (Digital, Analog), Technology (Capacitive, Inductive, Optical, Magnetic, Ultrasonic) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2025 ) The global position sensor market is estimated to reach USD 19.02 billion in 2030 from USD 13.25 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market for position sensors is growing steadily due to the constantly increasing automation in various industries, especially in manufacturing and automotive industries where accurate measurement of position is necessary for controlling quality or safety mechanisms. The increase in acceptance of Industry 4.0 solutions and the market demand for EVs that use multiple position sensors are driving the market. Furthermore, IoT applications for position sensors, robotics integration into the production line, and raising requirements for operational efficiency in aerospace and defense segments are some of the other forces driving the position sensor market forward.
Based on technology, the ultrasonic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the position sensor market due to benefits such as flexibility, low cost, and effectiveness when used in various applications across the industries. This sensors perform well in identifying various forms of objects of different colors, textures, and even through transparency. This makes them quite versatile, such as in the car parking systems, industrial applications and monitoring of liquids in industries. Their capacity to work under dust or humidity, adds to the demand for these sensors. The constantly evolving ultrasonic sensor applications and their relatively low prices remain the most significant driving force for the segment’s constant growth in the position sensor market.
Based on application, robotics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to growth of automation and collaborative robotic applications. Position sensors are critical in fulfilling the need for accurate movements in robotics used in applications such as welding, assembly, and material handling, making it vital for current industrial usage. As industrial robots find application in the emerging fields of mass production as well as customized production, especially since they are also being used for more versatile operations, the corresponding demand for devices such as encoders, potentiometers, and resolvers has been increasing. Companies such as SICK AG, TE Connectivity and Riher Sensors are constantly developing the more innovative position sensing solutions for complex robotic applications. Thus the position sensor market for robotics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the position sensor market during the forecast period. Key markets including China, Japan, South Korea and India are fuelling market growth by improvements in manufacturing, automobiles, and electronics & communication industries. Growing dependence on industrial automation and electric automobiles adds the usage of position sensors in the robotics and automation sector in China. In addition, the desire for robotic products emanating from Japan in line with the care technologies and south Korea in the area of consumables electronics, fuels this demand. Along with that, the growth which is happening in the emerging markets of India & Indonesia is because of smart infrastructure & Automation. All these factors collectively position the Asia Pacific region as a key driver of growth in the position sensor market, ensuring its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), CTS Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), and Novotechnik U.S. Inc. (US). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across critical regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. These companies have built a strong reputation for their products and services, with a well-established portfolio reflecting their industry expertise. Their market presence is robust, backed by solid business strategies that have enabled them to maintain a significant market share.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
