As per Maximize Market Research, the global Textile Market is growing due to the rising demand for sustainable fabrics
Global Textile Market size was valued at USD 1825.76 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3304.98 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.7%
The research methodology for analyzing the Textile Market involves primary and secondary research. Primary research includes surveys, interviews, and consultations with industry experts, manufacturers, and key stakeholders. Secondary research involves gathering data from reliable sources such as industry reports, company websites, trade publications, and market databases. The data is then analyzed using qualitative and quantitative techniques, including market sizing, competitive analysis, and trend identification, to provide actionable insights into the market dynamics and growth opportunities.
The Textile Market is driven by rising demand for sustainable fabrics, innovative designs, and technological advancements in manufacturing. Factors such as increased urbanization, disposable income, eco-consciousness, and the expansion of e-commerce are driving Market growth. Asia Pacific dominated Textile Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.
Textile Market Segment Analysis
By Product
Polyester
Natural Fiber
Nylon
Others
By Raw Material
Cotton
Wool
Silk
Chemicals
Others
By Application
Fashion and Clothing
Household
Technical
Industrial
Others
By End User
Automotive
Healthcare and Medical
Sports and Recreation
Aerospace and Defense
Agriculture and Horticulture
Construction and Infrastructure
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Textile Market Key Players
Adidas AG
H&M
VF CorporationWelspun India Ltd.
Shandong Ruyi Technology Group
Fast Retailing (UNIQLO)
Li & Fung Limited
Middle East and Africa
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Technical Textile Market size was valued at USD 235.6 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 405.11 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.01 %.
Mercerized Cotton Market was valued at USD 3.09 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.57. Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.
Cotton Processing Market was valued at USD 76.09 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 104.99 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.1% during a forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Technical Textile Market size was valued at USD 235.6 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 405.11 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.01 %.
Mercerized Cotton Market was valued at USD 3.09 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.57. Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.
Cotton Processing Market was valued at USD 76.09 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 104.99 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.1% during a forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
