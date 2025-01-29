Graphene Market worth $2.94 billion by 2029
Graphene Market by Type (Bulk Graphene and Monolayer Graphene), Source, Application, End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 29, 2025 ) The report "Graphene Market by Type (Bulk Graphene and Monolayer Graphene), Source, Application, End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029”. The size is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2029 from USD 1.00 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2024 to 2029.
Based on application, the graphene market is segmented into composite, energy harvesting & storage, paints, coatings & inks, electronics, and other applications. Other applications include membrane, biomedical, chemical catalyst, and tires. Composite application is expected to dominate the application segment in the graphene market. Graphene is known for its strength-to-weight ratio, making it great for use as a reinforcing additive in composite materials. This virtue is important in the aircraft and automotive industries, where the goal is to reduce weight by maintaining strength, which would allow for improved fuel efficiency and performance. Graphene-based composites have different applications in construction, sports equipment, automotive parts, and aerospace components. For example, coatings doped with graphene can coat ships and automobiles to provide an anti-corrosion agent. More importantly, impregnation of concrete with graphene enhances strength and durability. Given the increasing interest in industry toward sustainability, it is possible that this potential enables graphene to be an excellent choice to be added to materials for improved durability and longevity. It could help minimize the replacements and maintenance needed and thus may result in less environmental impact overall.
Based on end-use industry, the graphene market is segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, construction, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include healthcare, sporting goods, marine, and water treatment. In the forecast period, electronics is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry. Graphene exhibits exceptional electrical conductivity, so it is extensively used for various electronics applications, like batteries, capacitors, and conductive inks. Graphene is at the forefront of the development of the next generation of electronic technologies, especially high-speed transistors and transparent conducting electrodes. Advancing applications of semiconductors and optoelectronics also make it suitable for handling high voltages and provides excellent thermal management. Investments from private companies and research institutes has accelerated the pace with which graphene-based technologies are being developed. Research mainly allows for innovative applications of and better production techniques for graphene, which is becoming more accessible for use in everyday electronics
The Asia Pacific Graphene Market is experiencing explosive growth, due to strong demand of graphene and graphene-based materials in various end-use industries. Advancements in technologies, rapid urbanization, growing investments, and government initiatives is driving the demand for graphene in electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive & transportation end-use industries in this region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant growth in these industries. Governments in the region, especially China, are implementing policies that encourage investment in advanced materials like graphene. These policies include research funding as well as incentives for companies that use graphene-based materials in end-use industries.
Graphene Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Graphene market are Graphenea S.A (Spain), First Graphene (Australia), NanoXplore Inc. (Canada), Avanzare Innovacion Technologica S.L. (Spain), Global Graphene Group (US), Directa Plus S.P.A (Italy), Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (UK), ACS Material (US), The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Universal Matter, Inc. (Canada) among others.
The Asia Pacific Graphene Market is experiencing explosive growth, due to strong demand of graphene and graphene-based materials in various end-use industries. Advancements in technologies, rapid urbanization, growing investments, and government initiatives is driving the demand for graphene in electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive & transportation end-use industries in this region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant growth in these industries. Governments in the region, especially China, are implementing policies that encourage investment in advanced materials like graphene. These policies include research funding as well as incentives for companies that use graphene-based materials in end-use industries.
