Particle Therapy Market worth $ 1.1 billion by 2028
Particle Therapy Market by Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate), Application (Treatment, Research) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 29, 2025 ) The global Particle Therapy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The rise of particle therapy can be seen due to the following drivers -particle therapy can reduce the risk of long-term side effects. The ability to spare healthy tissues from unnecessary radiation exposure is especially important for improving the quality of life for cancer survivors; Technological advancements have made particle therapy more accessible and cost-effective. The development of compact and less expensive proton therapy systems has contributed to the expansion of particle therapy facilities, and increased availability of treatment centers among others.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Particle Therapy Market"
168 - Tables
55 - Figures
225 - Pages
The treatment application includes different application segments, The Paediatric application segment showed a significant share of the Particle therapy market in 2022-2027.
Based on the cancer types, the particle therapy market is segmented into pediatric cancer, Prostate cancer, Lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and other applications. The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is a significant driver for the particle therapy market. This is attributed to an enhanced level of patient comfort, particularly pertinent for individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment. This augmentation distinctly contributes to the advancement and attractiveness of the particle therapy market.
Product segment to register for the largest market share of the Particle therapy market 2022-2028.
The product segment is segmented into Products & Services. The products segment includes the machinery that the proton therapy system uses whereas the services include installation and maintenance of the system. The products segment is witnessed to have the highest growth during the forecast. The product segment is further divided into Cyclotrons, Synchrotrons, and Synchrocyclotrons. The Cyclotrons segment of products witnessed the highest growth during the forecast period.
North America to account for a significant market share in the Particle therapy market in 2022.
In 2022, the North America region is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period. North America comprises US and Canada. North America has an advanced healthcare infrastructure, which is associated with a higher incidence of cancer. In North America, a highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with ready access to state-of-the-art medical technologies creates a conducive environment for the assimilation of progressive treatment modalities, such as particle therapy market.
Particle Therapy Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Growing global prevalence of cancer
Restraints:
1. Affordability and accessibility of treatments
Opportunities:
1. Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries
Challenge:
1. Increasing risk of radiation exposure
Key Market Players of Particle Therapy Industry:
Varian Medical Systems,Inc.(US), IBA Worldwide (EU), Hitachi (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), Protom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy PLC. (EU), Danfysik A/S (Denmark), Sumitomo heavy industries ltd.(japan), biosig Technologies, Inc., Toshiba medical systems corporation (japan), Provision healthcare, LLC (us)
A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%
By Designation: C-level–27%, Director-level–18%, and Others–55%
By Region: North America–50%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
-Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of cancer patient population, Increasing government initiatives for cancer management, advancements in non-invasive treatments through radiation therapy), restraints (Dearth of skilled radiologist/oncologist, high cost of particle therapy, Complexity of imaging technology for treatments), opportunities (Expansion of key players in emerging countries, Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries), and challenges (Availability of alternative technology) influencing the growth of the Particle therapy market
-Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the particle therapy market.
-Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Particle therapy market across varied regions.
-Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Particle therapy market
-Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Varian Medical Systems, Inc.(US), IBA Worldwide(EU) and Hitachi (Japan) among others.
