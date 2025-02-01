Lignin Market Growth Boosted by Urbanization & Industrial Demand As Per Maximize Market Research
Global Lignin Market is expected to reach USD 1380.21 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2025 ) The lignin Market is growing due to the increasing demand for renewable carbon sources, driven by the depletion of fossil fuels. Lignin, produced in large quantities but underutilized, is gaining traction for its value-added chemicals and diverse applications in concrete, animal feed, and industrial products. The rising global consumption of chicken meat and government investments in eco-friendly infrastructure are further boosting lignin's adoption, particularly in agriculture, construction, and energy sectors.
In 2024, Europe dominated the largest lignin market share. The market driven by stringent emission laws and rising demand for bio-based materials, particularly in Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by increased demand for lignin in applications like dyes, animal feed, and construction. China is poised to dominate the region, offering value-grab opportunities for manufacturers.
Lignin Market Segmentation
by Raw Material
Hardwood
Softwood
Straw
Sugarcane Bagasse
Corn Stover
Spent Liquor
by Product
Kraft Lignin
Lignosulphonates
Low Purity Lignin
Others
by Application
Aromatics
Macromolecules
Lignin Market Top Leaders:
Borregaard LignoTech
Liquid Lignin Company LLC
Stora Enso
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
Domsjo Fabriker AB (Aditya Birla)
Ingevity Corporation
Sigma Aldrich
GreenValue SA
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Sappi Limited
Versalis
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Hemp Protein Powder Market size was valued at USD 161.6 Million in 2024 and the total Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 410.12 Million.
Fiber Supplements Market size was valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
L Citrulline Market was Valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2024, the revenue of the Market is expected to increase by 6 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 2.11 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Hemp Protein Powder Market size was valued at USD 161.6 Million in 2024 and the total Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 410.12 Million.
Fiber Supplements Market size was valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
L Citrulline Market was Valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2024, the revenue of the Market is expected to increase by 6 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 2.11 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
