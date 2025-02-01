Cosmetics Market is segmented on the basis of category, distribution channel and geography, as per Maximize Market Research
The Global Cosmetics Market size was valued at USD 467.64 Bn. in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 704.18 Bn. by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period (2025-2032)
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2025 )
The growing disposable income of customers in emerging regions has also aided the cosmetics market significantly. Due to their high disposable incomes and increasing living standards, customers in regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are becoming progressively significant for cosmetics industry companies, since nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil have a large population and thus, a large potential customer pool.
Global Cosmetics Market Segmentation
By Category
Skin & Sun Care
Hair Care
Deodorants
Makeup & Colour
Fragrances
By Distribution Channel
Retail
Online
By Gender
Men
Women
Unisex
Global Cosmetics Market Top Leaders:
Proctor and Gamble Company
Revlon, Inc
The Estee Lauder Company Inc
Amway Corp
L’Oréal International
Proctor and Gamble Company
Bayer AG
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
