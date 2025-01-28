Global Tungsten Market Growth Driven by Electronics and Electrical Applications
Tungsten Market size was valued at US$ 5.99 Bn. in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, reaching nearly US$ 11.09 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2025 ) Growing end use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electrical and electronics and increase in the demand of wear resistant materials is expected to drive the global Tungsten Market. The report is analysed with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market which have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.
Asia Pacific dominates the global tungsten market during the forecast period. China continues to be the leader in the supply and consumption of tungsten in the global tungsten market due to its vast tungsten reserves and support of the Chinese government to the tungsten product industries. North America contributes to the growing global tungsten market with the increasing construction spending in the region.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25066/
TUNGSTEN MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY TYPE
Tungsten Carbide
Metal Alloys
Mill Products
Permanent Magnets
Nanowires
BY APPLICATION
Automotive Parts
Aerospace Components
Drilling
Boring & Cutting Equipment
Logging Equipment
Electrical & Electronics Appliances
Metalworking, Mining, and Petroleum
Military
Others
BY FORM
Foils
Ribbons
Wires
Tubes
TUNGSTEN MARKET KEY PLAYERS
A.L.M.T. Corp.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Almonty Industries Inc.
Betek GmbH & Co. KG
Buffalo Tungsten Inc.
China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
