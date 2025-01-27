Angels & Giants — Faith, Fact or Fiction
“A compelling exploration of ancient mysteries that will challenge your beliefs.” “An insightful and thought-provoking journey through the worlds of angels and giants.” “Andrew Williams skillfully blends faith, history and speculation in this must
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 27, 2025 ) – Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA and New York, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new non-fiction by Andrew Williams. Angels & Giants — Faith, Fact or Fiction explores the existence of angels, giants and related biblical and ancient phenomena through a scholarly approach.
Angels and Giants stands out from more traditionally designed religious works and encourages readers to think critically about religious texts and consider alternative interpretations. Its blend of faith and speculation offers an intriguing balance between traditional religious teachings and speculative theories, making it engaging to both believers and skeptics. Angels and Giants covers a wide array of topics, from angels and giants to theological doctrines and ancient astronaut theories along with the following related topics:
• What Is Faith
• The Study of God
• In the Beginning
• Who Was Enoch
• Noah and the Flood (and many more)
This book is for readers interested in biblical mysteries, ancient civilizations and extraterrestrial interpretations. It’s a unique intersection of religion and science, with in-depth biblical references that add to its credibility and thought-provoking content.
Learn more at AngelsAndGiants.
At 188 pages, Angels & Giants is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / religion category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7811-1 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7873-9 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $33.95
Genre: RELIGION / Biblical Studies
About the Author: Andrew Williams was born in New York City, the youngest son of a pastor and former member of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. Williams worked in corporate America in business management as an analyst and a consultant for Fortune 500 companies in both New York City and Atlanta for businesses such as IEEE, Merrill Lynch, AT&T, NCR, Home Depot corporate, and Coca- Cola. He was educated at Long Island University, Pace University, New York University and Monroe Business College, and currently works as a business analyst at Oglethorpe Power Corporation.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
