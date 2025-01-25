North American Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Expected to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2029
The North American nutraceutical ingredients market is on a trajectory of significant expansion, with an estimated value projected to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2029 from the 2024 valuation of USD 35.6 billion, displaying a promising CAGR of 5.1%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2025 ) The North American nutraceutical ingredients market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected value of USD 45.5 billion by 2029, up from USD 35.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This region is poised to play a significant role in the global market, driven by rising chronic diseases linked to fast-paced lifestyles and increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients. The popularity of low-calorie and low-fat foods, along with growing recognition of the role of prebiotics in weight management, is fueling demand. North America’s high obesity rates further contribute to the rising need for these ingredients.
The market for nutraceutical ingredients in North America is maturing, showing steady growth as it invests heavily in research to introduce new ingredients catering to diverse applications and consumers. Leading players in the region include Cargill, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Ingredion. These companies conduct extensive R&D to create a wide array of nutraceutical ingredients for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. In line with consumer demands, these players continually innovate, such as when Danone (US) added Danimal and Super Danimal children's yogurt brands to its North American portfolio in July 2020.
Proteins Dominate the Market by Type
Proteins play a critical role in human health, aiding in muscle development, tissue repair, enzyme production, and immune function. Due to their high nutritional value, they are incorporated into various products, including food, beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The growing popularity of flexitarian diets and plant-based alternatives in North America is driving demand for plant proteins, especially among health-conscious consumers seeking sustainability and diversity. Protein-enriched products also thrive in niche markets like sports nutrition and baby formulas, with dairy proteins valued for their quick absorption and muscle-building properties. Advances in protein fortification technologies further support the growing demand for functional foods and customized nutrition.
Dry Form of Nutraceutical Ingredients Leads in Market Share and Growth
Dry nutraceutical ingredients outperform their liquid counterparts in terms of stability and shelf life. This is particularly important for preserving the potency and efficacy of sensitive bioactive ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. Additionally, dry ingredients are more convenient to handle, transport, and store, presenting fewer logistical challenges. Manufacturers are increasingly drawn to dry forms for their operational efficiency and reduced waste. The dry form also appeals to consumers due to its versatility in various product formats, including capsules, tablets, and powdered beverages. This format aligns well with the growing consumer preference for convenience in dietary supplements and functional foods.
Canada: The Fastest-Growing Market for Nutraceutical Ingredients
In Canada, nutraceutical products are regulated under the Natural Health Products Regulations, requiring a product and manufacturing site license to be sold. The country's high incidence of inadequate vitamin D and calcium levels presents significant growth opportunities for fortified food and dietary supplement manufacturers. The rising demand for healthy food additives, coupled with a growing awareness of the health benefits of diets in preventing and managing diseases, is driving market growth. Health Canada's policies and regulations on health claims for food further support this trend, reshaping food supply trends in response to an aging population and consumers’ increasing focus on personal health.
Key Market Players
Prominent companies in the North American nutraceutical ingredients market include Cargill, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Ingredion. Other global players with a presence in the region include BASF SE (Germany), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Associated British Foods plc (UK), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), and Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark).
