North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Key Trends and Future Outlook
The North American crop protection chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 15.98 billion in 2024 to USD 21.0 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% in value.
According to research from North Carolina State University (2022), agricultural pests, particularly the corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea), are spreading northward in the US due to climate change. As farmers in areas previously unaffected by these pests face growing threats to crops like maize, cotton, soybeans, and vegetables, the demand for pesticides and pest management solutions is expected to rise, driving growth and innovation in the crop protection sector.
Herbicides to lead North American market share during the forecast period.
Herbicides dominate the North American crop protection chemicals market because of their effectiveness in managing weeds in key crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat. The use of genetically modified herbicide-resistant crops allows for the application of broad-spectrum herbicides with minimal risk to the crops. Herbicides also reduce labor and operational costs by eliminating the need for hand weeding, making them essential for large-scale farming. Additionally, innovations in herbicide formulations improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts, enhancing their appeal. The regulatory environment and strong market support further bolster their position. For example, Bayer AG’s Roundup herbicide remains widely used due to its effectiveness and compatibility with herbicide-resistant genetically modified crops. Corteva Agriscience is expanding its herbicide portfolio with sustainability-focused products aimed at managing weed resistance.
The fruits and vegetables segment is poised for high growth.
The crop protection chemicals market in North America serves various crop types, including wheat, rice, corn, soybeans, and fruits and vegetables. Given their high value, fruits and vegetables are significant consumers of crop protection chemicals. The growing production of these crops reflects the increased demand for pest and disease control solutions to ensure high-quality yields. The fruit and vegetable segment is expected to see substantial growth, driven by rising consumer demand for premium produce and stricter crop standards. According to FAO Agricultural Production Statistics (2000–2022), global fruit production grew by 63%, and vegetable production by 71% over the last two decades. These high-value crops are more susceptible to pests and diseases, requiring intensive pest management approaches, including pesticides and bio-based products.
The US will remain the dominant player in North America's crop protection chemicals market.
The US, with its robust agricultural sector, holds the largest share of the North American market due to its vast farming landscape, high crop yields, and advanced agricultural practices. As a major producer of crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, and cotton, the US relies heavily on crop protection chemicals to manage weeds, pests, and diseases. Growing concerns over food security and the need to optimize productivity on limited arable land are further driving demand for crop protection solutions. Major players such as Corteva and FMC Corporation are actively developing new products to enhance agricultural productivity. For instance, FMC launched Ethos Elite LFR insecticide/biofungicide in 2024, combining bifenthrin with two proprietary biological strains, offering broad-spectrum control against early-season diseases and soilborne pests.
Key players in the North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market.
Prominent companies in the North American crop protection chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Corteva (US), UPL (India), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Albaugh LLC (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Gowan Company (US), and American Vanguard Corporation (US). These companies are focusing on product innovations, eco-friendly solutions, and technology adoption to maintain competitiveness. Industry leaders such as Corteva, Bayer, and BASF are investing in research and development to create crop-specific, environmentally sustainable pesticides.
