Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market worth $2.6 billion by 2029
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Size by Technology (LC, GC, MS, qPCR, NGS, NMR, Raman, IR Spectroscopy), Product (Analyzer, Sensor, Software), Application (Vaccine, Biologics, CGT), and End User - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2025 ) The size of global Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2029. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The market is witnessing a surge in growth propelled by rising investments, both direct and indirect, in analytical instruments, coupled with strategic partnerships aimed at advancing drug discovery. Furthermore, the global biosimilar sector is on an upward trajectory, driven by these factors alongside the increasing number of conferences and symposia dedicated to analytical technologies. Looking forward, emerging markets are expected to offer promising opportunities for industry players in the coming five years.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95920337
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market"
168 - Tables
52 - Figures
255 - Pages
Liquid chrpmatography/HPLC segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical market has been classified into segments— liquid chromatography/HPLC, Gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, differential light scattering, and other techniques. Liquid chromatography/HPLC segment is anticipated to register significant growth. The wide-ranging use of chromatography within the biopharmaceutical sector, spanning tasks such as quantifying pharmaceutical compounds, identifying pathogens, measuring proteins, and supporting biochemistry and biophysics investigations, emphasizes its significance. Moreover, stringent regulatory standards governing drug development and safety play a significant role in driving its global growth.
Analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology, by product type market in 2023.
Based on product type, Analyzers segment dominates the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In 2023, This sector claimed the largest share due to advancements in process analytical techniques, which provide operational efficiency and decrease process cycle times.
Online analysis segment dominated the market in terms of measurement, in 2023.
Based on mode, In 2023, the dominant segment in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology tools market was online analysis. The swift processing and dependable outcomes were credited to the efficient monitoring of crucial process parameters (CPP) throughout drug development and manufacturing. A range of analytical methods, such as on-line, in-line, at-line, and off-line approaches, were utilized to effectively analyze CPP.
North America market to hold major share in the market during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market in 2023. The primary factors fueling this market encompass the availability of research funding, stringent regulations overseeing drug development, and the increasing prevalence of conferences, discussions, symposiums, and seminars centered around analytical technologies.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95920337
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes
Restraints:
High cost of PAT deployment
Opportunities:
Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations
Challenge:
Lack of skilled professionals
Key Market Players of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
As of 2023, prominent players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market are Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.
A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
By Company Type: Tier 1 30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%
By Designation: C-level–14%, D Level–10%, and Others–76%
By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=95920337
Recent Developments of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
-In Feb 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offers easy reconfiguration, serving as a comprehensive solution for the precise determination of ionic and small polar compounds, ensuring consistent and reliable results.
-In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the Ramina Process Analyzer, a Raman spectroscopic analyzer aimed at simplifying Raman spectroscopy measurements to enhance user accessibility by reducing complexity.
-In June 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched three InfinityLab Bio LC systems have been introduced by the company, tailored to address the increasing demands of the biopharmaceutical sector.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95920337
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market"
168 - Tables
52 - Figures
255 - Pages
Liquid chrpmatography/HPLC segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical market has been classified into segments— liquid chromatography/HPLC, Gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, differential light scattering, and other techniques. Liquid chromatography/HPLC segment is anticipated to register significant growth. The wide-ranging use of chromatography within the biopharmaceutical sector, spanning tasks such as quantifying pharmaceutical compounds, identifying pathogens, measuring proteins, and supporting biochemistry and biophysics investigations, emphasizes its significance. Moreover, stringent regulatory standards governing drug development and safety play a significant role in driving its global growth.
Analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology, by product type market in 2023.
Based on product type, Analyzers segment dominates the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In 2023, This sector claimed the largest share due to advancements in process analytical techniques, which provide operational efficiency and decrease process cycle times.
Online analysis segment dominated the market in terms of measurement, in 2023.
Based on mode, In 2023, the dominant segment in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology tools market was online analysis. The swift processing and dependable outcomes were credited to the efficient monitoring of crucial process parameters (CPP) throughout drug development and manufacturing. A range of analytical methods, such as on-line, in-line, at-line, and off-line approaches, were utilized to effectively analyze CPP.
North America market to hold major share in the market during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market in 2023. The primary factors fueling this market encompass the availability of research funding, stringent regulations overseeing drug development, and the increasing prevalence of conferences, discussions, symposiums, and seminars centered around analytical technologies.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95920337
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes
Restraints:
High cost of PAT deployment
Opportunities:
Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations
Challenge:
Lack of skilled professionals
Key Market Players of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
As of 2023, prominent players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market are Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.
A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
By Company Type: Tier 1 30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%
By Designation: C-level–14%, D Level–10%, and Others–76%
By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=95920337
Recent Developments of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
-In Feb 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offers easy reconfiguration, serving as a comprehensive solution for the precise determination of ionic and small polar compounds, ensuring consistent and reliable results.
-In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the Ramina Process Analyzer, a Raman spectroscopic analyzer aimed at simplifying Raman spectroscopy measurements to enhance user accessibility by reducing complexity.
-In June 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched three InfinityLab Bio LC systems have been introduced by the company, tailored to address the increasing demands of the biopharmaceutical sector.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results