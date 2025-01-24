US Healthcare Environmental Services Market worth $9,529.4 million by 2029
US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type (Janitorial Services/Core Cleaning, Infection Control & Prevention services, Front of House Cleaning/Brand Experience), Facility Type (Acute Care (Acute Hospitals), Post-Acute Care) - Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2025 ) The global US Healthcare Environmental Services Market, valued at US$6,317.3 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1%, reaching US$6,755.3 million in 2024 and an impressive US$9,529.4 million by 2029. Maintaining a hygienic environment in healthcare facilities is critical as it prevents and limits the spread of infections, thus ensuring public safety. Mitigating infectious diseases among patients and healthcare workers is minimized by regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, equipment, and patient rooms. Moreover, a clean environment enhances the reputation of healthcare facilities, significantly enhancing the quality of care.
Global US Healthcare Environmental Services Market Dynamics
DRIVER: Growing emphasis on HCAHPS assessment to fuel demand for advanced healthcare environmental services
The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey is a 27-question tool that assesses factors including hospital cleanliness. These scores are essential for hospitals as they directly influence reimbursement rates from government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid and private insurers. Hospitals with higher HCAHPS scores may receive higher payments under value-based purchasing programs to reward quality care. The environmental services (EVS) personnel are crucial in impacting a hospital's HCAHPS scores. Additionally, as these scores are publicly reported, they can influence a hospital's reputation and patient volume. As a result, more environmental service (EVS) providers are being contracted by healthcare facilities to enhance their HCAHPS scores.
RESTRAINT: Presence of in-house EVS departments to limit third-party outsourcing
In order to maintain high levels of hygiene standards and lower the cost of outsourcing environmental services, numerous healthcare facilities select the route of employing their own environmental services personnel. This method enables them to guarantee the appropriate infection control, as well as respecting the environmental safety regulations during the cleaning process of medical equipment, supplies and different parts of the building. There are also consultant firms who provide in-house Environmental Services (EVS) teams of health care institutions with the tools and services they need to sustain the best standards of cleanliness, health and operational efficiency.
OPPORTUNITY: Growth opportunities for EVS Technicians
Environmental services (EVS) staff protect patients, visitors, and staff from infectious pathogens by maintaining clean and sanitized healthcare environments. Post-pandemic, the EVS staff are considered essential contributors to patient safety and community well-being. This shift has created many opportunities for EVS staff, mainly by adopting advanced certifications such as Certified Health Care Environmental Services Professional (CHESP) and Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician (CHEST).
CHALLENGES: Labor shortages and high turnover rates
The healthcare industry is grappling with a significant EVS (environmental services) worker shortage. Recruiting younger people and retaining them are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. Also, existing EVS workers are being increasingly lured to other industries facing similar shortfalls. Barriers such as high work demands, interruptions, perceptions of low status or value, and a lack of communication are causing high turnover rates for EVS staff in the healthcare industry.
Key Market Players:
The prominent players in the US healthcare environmental services market are Sodexo (France), Compass Group PLC (UK), Aramark (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS) (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), Xanitos, Inc. (US), Jani-King International, Inc. (US), ServiceMaster Clean (US), Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (US), Jan-Pro Franchising, Inc. (US), Servicon Systems, Inc. (US), Stathakis (US), PRIDE Industries (US), Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc. (US), Corvus (US), Powerlink Environmental Services, LLC (US), 360clean (US), Corporate Facilities Management, Inc. (US), and OctoClean Franchising Systems, Inc. (US).
Recent Developments of US Healthcare Environmental Services Market
-In July 2024, Sodexo (France) partnered with UVD Robots (Denmark), the global leader in market share for autonomous UV robots. This collaboration aims to enhance Sodexo's fully standardized, evidence-based program, Protecta, by improving environmental hygiene and ensuring safety for both staff & clients. Additionally, the partnership will elevate disinfection solutions across facilities in the US.
-In January 2024, Sodexo (France) partnered with The Leapfrog Group (US), a national watchdog focused on healthcare safety. As a partner, Sodexo advises Leapfrog on industry trends and supports its strategic vision to improve healthcare quality.
-In July 2023, Prisma Health (US) partnered with Compass Group (UK) to enhance environmental services, effective September 1, 2023, transitioning nearly 700 EVS team members across its hospitals to Crothall Healthcare, a division of Compass Group PLC, contingent upon meeting pre-employment screening requirements.
-In November 2022, Corvus (US) established a new territorial master franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee. Corvus of Knoxville will assist local franchise owners in providing high-quality office cleaning services to businesses & facilities in the area, utilizing Corvus’ nationally recognized brand and proven systems.
Key Market Players:
The prominent players in the US healthcare environmental services market are Sodexo (France), Compass Group PLC (UK), Aramark (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS) (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), Xanitos, Inc. (US), Jani-King International, Inc. (US), ServiceMaster Clean (US), Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (US), Jan-Pro Franchising, Inc. (US), Servicon Systems, Inc. (US), Stathakis (US), PRIDE Industries (US), Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc. (US), Corvus (US), Powerlink Environmental Services, LLC (US), 360clean (US), Corporate Facilities Management, Inc. (US), and OctoClean Franchising Systems, Inc. (US).
Recent Developments of US Healthcare Environmental Services Market
-In July 2024, Sodexo (France) partnered with UVD Robots (Denmark), the global leader in market share for autonomous UV robots. This collaboration aims to enhance Sodexo's fully standardized, evidence-based program, Protecta, by improving environmental hygiene and ensuring safety for both staff & clients. Additionally, the partnership will elevate disinfection solutions across facilities in the US.
-In January 2024, Sodexo (France) partnered with The Leapfrog Group (US), a national watchdog focused on healthcare safety. As a partner, Sodexo advises Leapfrog on industry trends and supports its strategic vision to improve healthcare quality.
-In July 2023, Prisma Health (US) partnered with Compass Group (UK) to enhance environmental services, effective September 1, 2023, transitioning nearly 700 EVS team members across its hospitals to Crothall Healthcare, a division of Compass Group PLC, contingent upon meeting pre-employment screening requirements.
-In November 2022, Corvus (US) established a new territorial master franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee. Corvus of Knoxville will assist local franchise owners in providing high-quality office cleaning services to businesses & facilities in the area, utilizing Corvus’ nationally recognized brand and proven systems.
