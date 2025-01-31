Rising LPG Market Fueled by Clean Energy Demand & Diverse Applications
The global LPG Market is expected to reach USD 276.86 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2025 ) The LPG Market growth is driven by several factors, such as economic development, environmental policies, and government initiatives. As emerging economies develop, energy demand increases. LPG is a cost-effective and efficient energy solution that is able to fulfill the demand. LPG is able to replace traditional biomass fuels, which contribute to indoor air pollution. Thus, the demand for LPG is expected to increase in the future. Technological advancements make LPG safer, accessible, and more convenient to use which further contributes to the market growth.
Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2024 due to the increasing population, abundant resource availability, and high energy needs. North American region held a significant share in 2024 due to the growing population and increasing use of LPG for cooking and heating purposes.
LPG Market Segmentation
by Source
Refiners
Associated gas
Non-Associated gas
by Application
Automobile fuel
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
LPG Market Top Leaders:
Saudi Aramco
Sinopec
ADNOC
CNPC
Exxon Mobil
Reliance Industries
KNPC
Phillips66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Pemex
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The LPG Tanker Market size was valued at USD 212.52 Mn. in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 321.23 Mn.
The Petrochemical Feedstock Market size was valued at USD 326.46 Bn in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 457.20 Bn.
The CNG and LPG Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 5.42 Billion in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 7.26 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
