1,4-Butanediol Market worth $11.1 billion by 2029
1,4-Butanediol Market by Type (Synthetic, and Bio-Based), Applications (THF, PBT, GBL and PU), Technology Type (Reppe , Davy , Butadiene , Propylene Oxide) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Global Forecast to 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2025 ) The report "1,4-Butanediol Market by Type (Synthetic, and Bio-Based), Applications (THF, PBT, GBL and PU), Technology Type (Reppe , Davy , Butadiene , Propylene Oxide) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Global Forecast to 2029”. The 1,4-Butanediol market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2024 to USD 11.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "1,4-Butanediol Market”
193- Market Data Tables
53- Figures
183 - Pages
The growth of the 1,4-butanediol market is expected to be fueled by several factors. Firstly, increasing demand for 1,4-butanediol-derived products across industries such as automotive, textiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals is a significant driver. Additionally, advancements in production technologies, including bio-based processes and improved catalysts, are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, thereby boosting market growth. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and regulations are driving the adoption of bio-based 1,4-butanediol in the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics and sustainable materials.
Gamma Butyrolactone is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment within the 1,4-butanediol market due to several factors. This is attributed to increasing demand for GBL as a solvent and chemical intermediate across industries like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and plastics. Moreover, the growth in end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronics, particularly notable in regions like Japan, further propels the demand for gamma-butyrolactone. The favorable regulatory environment and rising adoption of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals also contribute to its projected growth. Additionally, technological advancements enabling more efficient and cost-effective GBL production from 1,4-butanediol are expected to fuel its market expansion.
Bio-based 1,4-butanediol is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment within the 1,4-butanediol market by value due to several factors. Firstly, increasing environmental concerns and regulations are driving the demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based chemicals. Bio-based 1,4-butanediol, derived from renewable feedstocks such as biomass and agricultural waste, aligns with these sustainability goals, making it increasingly attractive to industries seeking eco-friendly solutions. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and fermentation processes have enhanced the efficiency and scalability of bio-based 1,4-butanediol production, reducing costs and improving accessibility. Moreover, growing consumer awareness and preference for environmentally friendly products further stimulate the adoption of bio-based 1,4 butanediol in various applications, including polymers, plastics, and pharmaceuticals.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for 1,4-butanediol due to several key factors. Firstly, the region's dominance in the 1,4-butanediol market is attributed to its high growth potential and increasing demand for various applications like tetrahydrofuran (THF), polyurethane (PU), and other derivatives.
1,4-Butanediol Market Key Players
Key players operating in the 1,4-Butanediol market are DCC (Taiwan), BASF-SE (Germany), Xinjiang Tianye Group Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) among others.
