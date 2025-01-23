Anti-snoring Devices Market worth $1.45 billion by 2029
Anti-snoring Devices Market by Device Type (Oral Appliances, Nasal Devices, Position Control Devices), Gender (Male, Female), Age (Between 40-60, above 60), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail), End User (Homecare, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2025 ) The global Anti-Snoring Devices Market is projected to reach USD 1.45 billion in 2029 from an estimated value of USD 0.91 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
The anti-snoring devices market is expected to grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders like sleep apnea; advancements in sleep therapy technologies; and the expanding aging population with the subsequent increase in chronic conditions. Additionally, the increasing rates of obesity along with the growing consumption of alcohol & cigarettes among people are other factors expected to contribute to market growth. Moreover, innovations in oral appliance technology and enhanced features for regularized patient compliance are expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period by improving patient compliance and encouraging adoption.
In 2023, the oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market
The anti-snoring devices market, categorized by device type, includes oral appliances, nasal devices, position control devices, chin straps, and EPAP therapy devices. In 2023, oral appliances held the largest market share, primarily due to the growing popularity of mandibular advancement devices (MADs). This dominance is supported by extensive research demonstrating their superior effectiveness compared to other anti-snoring solutions.
In 2023, the male segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market.
Based on gender, the anti-snoring devices market is divided into male and female segments. In 2023, the male segment accounted for the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to structural and physiological differences in the upper airway, craniofacial morphology, and fat deposition patterns between males and females. These factors result in a higher prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring among males, thereby driving the growth of this segment.
Age between 40 to 60 segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on age, the anti-snoring devices market is segmented into individuals below 40 years, between 40–60 years, and above 60 years. The individuals between 40–60 years segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market in 2023. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include the rising cases of medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
The retail pharmacies accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market, by distribution channel segment, in 2023
Classified by distribution channels, the anti-snoring devices market includes online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies. In 2023, retail pharmacies held the largest market share. This growth is driven by the convenience, affordability, and easy accessibility offered by these channels, making them a preferred choice for consumers.
The home care settings accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market, by enduser segment, in 2023
Based on end users, the anti-snoring devices market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing patient preference for home sleep testing and the growing number of advanced home sleep care devices available in the market.
North America is the largest regional market for anti-snoring devices market
The anti-snoring devices market is divided into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America leads the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and snoring, along with rising demand for alternative treatments due to poor adherence to CPAP therapy.
The major market players involved in this market are ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US), DynaFlex (US), OpenAirway (Canada), Panthera Dental (Canada), Airway Management (US), Apnea Sciences (US), OravanOSA (US), Myerson LLC. (US), Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), MPowrx Health and Wellness Products (Canada), The Snore Reliever Company, LLC (US), Tomed GmbH (Germany), The Aurum Group (Canada), OSCIMED SA (Switzerland), SICAT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Glidewell (US), ApnoMed, Inc. (US), ZQuiet (US), among others.
Recent Developments of Anti-snoring Devices Market
-In November 2023, Vivos (US) obtained 510(k) clearance from the US FDA in December 2022 for the Daytime Nighttime Appliance (DNA appliance) as a Class II medical device. This appliance treats snoring and mild-to-moderate OSA in adults.
-In May 2023, ResMed (US) acquired Somnoware, a US-based sleep & respiratory care diagnostics software leader.
