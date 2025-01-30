Cold Brew Coffee Market Growth Driven by Millennial Demand & Innovative Beverages
The Cold Brew Coffee Market is valued at USD 1.93 Bn in 2024 and expected to grow to 10.02 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 27% from 2025 to 2032
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2025 ) The Cold Brew Coffee Market is driven by millennials and Gen Z, who are eager to explore new flavors and the rising demand for RTD beverages. Increasing consumer awareness of coffee, health concerns, and the popularity of iced and premium coffee beverages fuel growth. Innovative products, such as nitrogen-infused cold brews, and the smoother, less acidic taste of cold brew coffee, are also supporting market expansion.
North America's cold brew coffee market is expected to dominate from 2025-2032, driven by the growing popularity of coffee and new product development. Asia Pacific sees rapid growth due to the demand for specialty products. In Europe, the market is set to maximize profits, fueled by widespread coffee consumption in offices and retail, with millennials driving demand for innovative coffee options and new distribution channels.
Cold Brew Coffee Market Segmentation
by Product
Arabica Robusta
Others
by Distribution Channel
Company-owned outlets
Convenience Stores
Online
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Others
by Category
Traditional
Decaf
Cold Brew Coffee Market Top Leaders:
High Brew Coffee
Lucky Jack
Califia Farms
Wandering Bear Coffee
La Colombe
Red Thread Good
Stumptown
Caveman
Villa Myriam
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
