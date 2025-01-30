3D Printing Metal Market Growth Fueled by Rising Investments
The 3D Printing Metal Market size was valued at US$ 3065.78 Mn. in 2024 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5%, reaching nearly US$ 25788.48 Mn.
The 3D Printing Metal Market is a manufacturing technology and it is also known as metal additive manufacturing. This technology is utilized to create complex patterns and little designs. In the dental sector, 3D printing technology, also known as Additive Manufacturing (AM), is utilised to create patient-friendly dental products such as partial dentures, crowns, and bridges. In recent years, industries such as automotive, transportation, and biotechnology have seen an increase in the use of 3D printing.
Europe dominates the Global 3D Printing Metal market during the forecast period. In terms of 3D printing for end parts, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy lead the regional market, particularly in the healthcare and aerospace sectors. As part of their Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing goals, some countries have formed a national strategy for additive manufacturing.
3D PRINTING METAL MARKET BY SEGMENTATION
BY FORM
Powder
Filament
BY TECHNOLOGY
Powder Bed Fusion
Directed Energy Deposition
Binder Jetting
Metal Extrusion
Others
BY METAL TYPE
Titanium
Nickel
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Others
BY END USER INDUSTRY
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Medical & Dental
Others
3D Printing Metal Market Key Players
Wipro 3D
3D Systems Corporation
Renishaw PLC
Stratasys LTD.
General Electric Company
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Materialise NV
