Plastic Market Growth Driven by Expanding Use in Key Industries
Plastic Market was worth US$ 532.82 Bn in 2024 and overall revenue is anticipated to rise at a rate of 5% during the forecast period, reaching almost US$ 787.22 Bn in 2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2025 ) The Plastic Market is being used as a substitute for metals, such as aluminium and steel, in the fabrication of automobile components because of regulations aimed at reducing gross vehicle mass enhance better fuel efficiency and less carbon emission. The construction industry's expansion in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, and Mexico have helped to feed demand for plastics.
In recent years, India and China have seen a surge in car production because of technology transfer from Western markets. Also, the industry is expected to benefit from a well-established manufacturing base for electrical and electronics in Taiwan, China, and South Korea. India has a robust chemical manufacturing industry, which helps it produce more plastic. Rapid urbanization, rising economic conditions, and increasing infrastructure developments are all contributing to Asia Pacific's market growth.
GLOBAL PLASTIC MARKET BY SEGMENTATION
BY PRODUCT
PE
PP
PU
PVC
Polystyrene
ABS
PBT
PPO
Epoxy Polymers
LCP
PC
Polyamide
BY APPLICATION
Packaging
Automotive & Transportation
Infrastructure & Construction
Consumer Goods/Lifestyle
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Electrical & Electronics
BY TECHNOLOGY
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Extrusion Molding
Thermoforming
Rotational Molding
Plastic Market, Key Players
BASF SE
SABIC
Dow Inc.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Evonik Industries
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Arkema
