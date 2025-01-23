Medical Device Packaging Market worth $54.1 billion by 2029
Medical Device Packaging Market by Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Metal), Product Type (Bags & Pouches, Trays, Clamshell & Blister Packs, Boxes), Application (Sterile Packaging, Non-Sterile Packaging), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2025 ) The report "Medical Device Packaging Market by Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Metal), Product Type (Bags & Pouches, Trays, Clamshell & Blister Packs, Boxes), Application (Sterile Packaging, Non-Sterile Packaging), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029”. The Medical Device Packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 39.9 billion in 2024 to USD 54.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Packaging Market”
485- Market Data Tables
59- Figures
316 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54155604
The medical device packaging market involves creating, producing, and distributing packaging materials specifically for medical devices. These solutions are crucial for maintaining device safety and effectiveness throughout their lifecycle. Medical devices encompass a wide range of products, from diagnostics to implants, each requiring tailored packaging to meet regulatory standards and ensure proper use. Packaging protects devices from damage and contamination, provides essential usage information, and ensures compliance with regulations from authorities like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), etc.
The medical device packaging market is categorized, by material, into plastics, paper & paperboard, metal, and other materials. The plastic material is accounted for the biggest share of the medical device packaging in terms of value. Plastics have become increasingly prevalent in the medical device packaging market due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Commonly used plastic polymers include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Plastics allow for intricate packaging designs tailored to specific device needs, and their lightweight properties make handling and transportation easier. They also effectively maintain product sterility and prolong shelf life by preventing moisture and gas permeation. Additionally, plastics can be modified to possess antimicrobial properties, further enhancing the safety and cleanliness of medical device packaging.
The medical device packaging market is categorized, based on the product type, into bags & pouches, trays, clamshell & blister packs, boxes, and other product types. Bags & pouches are projected to register the fastest growth in the medical device packaging market during the forecast period. Bags & pouches are widely used in the medical device packaging industry due to their flexibility, ease of use, and ability to accommodate various device sizes and shapes. They are often made from materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester, which offer high barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and other external factors that can compromise the integrity of the devices. This ensures that the devices remain sterile and safe until they reach the end user.
Get Sample Pages of This Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54155604
The medical device packaging market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2023, North America held the largest market share in terms of value. This can be attributed to an aging population, the growing rate of chronic illnesses, and a rising emphasis on home healthcare and telemedicine. These trends are causing a greater demand for medical device packaging, as more devices are produced and transported. The market is also driven by the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers.
Medical Device Packaging Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Medical Device Packaging market include Amcor Plc (Switzerland), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), 3M (US), and WestRock Company (US) are the key players operating in the medical device packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the medical device packaging market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Medical Device Packaging Market Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Packaging Market”
485- Market Data Tables
59- Figures
316 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54155604
The medical device packaging market involves creating, producing, and distributing packaging materials specifically for medical devices. These solutions are crucial for maintaining device safety and effectiveness throughout their lifecycle. Medical devices encompass a wide range of products, from diagnostics to implants, each requiring tailored packaging to meet regulatory standards and ensure proper use. Packaging protects devices from damage and contamination, provides essential usage information, and ensures compliance with regulations from authorities like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), etc.
The medical device packaging market is categorized, by material, into plastics, paper & paperboard, metal, and other materials. The plastic material is accounted for the biggest share of the medical device packaging in terms of value. Plastics have become increasingly prevalent in the medical device packaging market due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Commonly used plastic polymers include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Plastics allow for intricate packaging designs tailored to specific device needs, and their lightweight properties make handling and transportation easier. They also effectively maintain product sterility and prolong shelf life by preventing moisture and gas permeation. Additionally, plastics can be modified to possess antimicrobial properties, further enhancing the safety and cleanliness of medical device packaging.
The medical device packaging market is categorized, based on the product type, into bags & pouches, trays, clamshell & blister packs, boxes, and other product types. Bags & pouches are projected to register the fastest growth in the medical device packaging market during the forecast period. Bags & pouches are widely used in the medical device packaging industry due to their flexibility, ease of use, and ability to accommodate various device sizes and shapes. They are often made from materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester, which offer high barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and other external factors that can compromise the integrity of the devices. This ensures that the devices remain sterile and safe until they reach the end user.
Get Sample Pages of This Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54155604
The medical device packaging market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2023, North America held the largest market share in terms of value. This can be attributed to an aging population, the growing rate of chronic illnesses, and a rising emphasis on home healthcare and telemedicine. These trends are causing a greater demand for medical device packaging, as more devices are produced and transported. The market is also driven by the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers.
Medical Device Packaging Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Medical Device Packaging market include Amcor Plc (Switzerland), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), 3M (US), and WestRock Company (US) are the key players operating in the medical device packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the medical device packaging market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Medical Device Packaging Market Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results