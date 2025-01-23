Companies in force in the Irish market are determined to debut a new intermingle of Irish whiskey as per the Maximize Market Research
Irish Whiskey Market was valued at USD 6.37 Bn in 2024. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2025 - 2032 and market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.87 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2025 ) The Irish Whiskey Market is known to blend entirely with other beverages as well as being smoother than other whiskeys. In addition, Irish whiskey is well suited for making cocktails and shooting recipes. It is very popular in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, due to factors such as increased disposable income, bar etiquette, and spirits tourism.
North American regions accounted for the largest market share of 59.24% in recent years. The US remains the largest market for Irish people over whiskey, with about five million cases sold in 2024 and 2030, accounting for 43% of the total Selling Irish whiskey.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94141/
Irish Whiskey Market Segmentation
By Product
Blended
Malt
Pot
Grain
By Pricing
Premium
Mass
Others
By Sales Channel
On-Trade
Off – Trade
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94141/
Irish Whiskey Market Key Players
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
William Grant & Sons
West Cork Distillers
Knappogue Castle Whiskey
Castle Brand
Beam Suntory Inc.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94141/
Other reports published by Maximize market research
The Non-alcoholic Spirits Market size was valued at USD 561.92 Million in 2024 and the total Non-alcoholic Spirits revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from 2024 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 824.34 Million.
Almond Market size was valued at USD 9.49 Bn. in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.11 Bn. by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5 % forecast year.
The Alcoholic Beverages Market size was valued at USD 2324.35 Bn in 2024. The Alcoholic Beverages Market revenue is growing by 9.2% from 2024 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 5132.22 Bn by 2032.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
North American regions accounted for the largest market share of 59.24% in recent years. The US remains the largest market for Irish people over whiskey, with about five million cases sold in 2024 and 2030, accounting for 43% of the total Selling Irish whiskey.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94141/
Irish Whiskey Market Segmentation
By Product
Blended
Malt
Pot
Grain
By Pricing
Premium
Mass
Others
By Sales Channel
On-Trade
Off – Trade
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94141/
Irish Whiskey Market Key Players
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
William Grant & Sons
West Cork Distillers
Knappogue Castle Whiskey
Castle Brand
Beam Suntory Inc.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/94141/
Other reports published by Maximize market research
The Non-alcoholic Spirits Market size was valued at USD 561.92 Million in 2024 and the total Non-alcoholic Spirits revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from 2024 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 824.34 Million.
Almond Market size was valued at USD 9.49 Bn. in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.11 Bn. by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5 % forecast year.
The Alcoholic Beverages Market size was valued at USD 2324.35 Bn in 2024. The Alcoholic Beverages Market revenue is growing by 9.2% from 2024 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 5132.22 Bn by 2032.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results