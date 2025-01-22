Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends [2030]
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Buses, Trucks, LCVs, Passenger Cars), Component, Fuel Type, Hydrogen Fuel Points, Operating Miles, Power, Capacity, Specialized Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2025 ) The global hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 0.2 billion in 2024 to USD 2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.0%.
Factors such as advancements in better fuel efficiency and increased driving range, rapid increase in investment and development for green hydrogen production, fast refueling, reduced oil dependency, and lower emissions compared to other vehicles are anticipated to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market. The evolution of fuel cells, combined with advancement in hydrogen technology, is poised to create favorable opportunities within this market.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Dynamics:
Driver: Improved Fuel Efficiency and Driving Range
Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells outperform ICE vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency. They can obtain over 63 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGge), beating most ICE vehicle models, which average 29 MPGge on the highway. Hybridization also has the potential to improve these vehicles' fuel efficiency by 3.2%. In cities, H2 FCEVs have a fuel economy of 55 MPGge, compared to ~20 MPGge in ICE vehicles. Further, FCEVs can have thravel over 300 miles from one refuel. The average EV on the other hand has a range of around 150 miles. Honda Clarity has the highest EPA range of up to 366 miles. This combination of fuel efficiency and extended driving range is expected to drive demand for H2 FCEVs, consequently driving demand of automotive fuel cells.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14859789
Opportunity: H2 Fuel Cell Vans to be a key emerging hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market opportunity
With surge in conventional fuel prices, and rising concern for automotive emissions, the automotive industry is witnessing a shift towards low emission vehicles, including fuel-cell vans. Companies such as Hyvia, Hyundai, and Bosch have planned to introduce H2 vans. OEMs such as Renault and Stellantis already have such vans operational across Europe. These vans come with higher range and can be refueled faster compared to their electric counterparts. Further, governments initiatives to promote fuel-cell technology and invest in hydrogen infrastructure will drive demand for these vehicles. Countries across Europe, along with China, and American states such as New York and California actively contributing to the development of hydrogen hubs.
Europe expected to be fastest growing H2 infrastructure provider during forecast period
The H2 re-fueling station demand across Europe is expanding, with Germany and France leading demand. Other countries, including UK and Denmark, are also leading the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market expansion. Emission reduction plans are also driving the expansion in the number of refueling stations. Collaborations between local OEMs and the government have resulted in tremendous. growth, particularly in Germany. France has also collaborated with domestic OEMs to improve hydrogen fueling stations, which has positively impacted FCEV sales. Shell has also approved the development of Holland Hydrogen L, which will become Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant by 2025. Similarly, in 2022, 82 MOBILITY received USD 135 million to expand H2 refueling stations with investments from firms such as Shell, Air Liquide, and Daimler.
Key Market Players
The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is dominated by companies such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Group (South Korea), Honda (Japan), General Motors (US), Stellantis (Netherlands) among others.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14859789
Factors such as advancements in better fuel efficiency and increased driving range, rapid increase in investment and development for green hydrogen production, fast refueling, reduced oil dependency, and lower emissions compared to other vehicles are anticipated to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market. The evolution of fuel cells, combined with advancement in hydrogen technology, is poised to create favorable opportunities within this market.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Dynamics:
Driver: Improved Fuel Efficiency and Driving Range
Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells outperform ICE vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency. They can obtain over 63 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGge), beating most ICE vehicle models, which average 29 MPGge on the highway. Hybridization also has the potential to improve these vehicles' fuel efficiency by 3.2%. In cities, H2 FCEVs have a fuel economy of 55 MPGge, compared to ~20 MPGge in ICE vehicles. Further, FCEVs can have thravel over 300 miles from one refuel. The average EV on the other hand has a range of around 150 miles. Honda Clarity has the highest EPA range of up to 366 miles. This combination of fuel efficiency and extended driving range is expected to drive demand for H2 FCEVs, consequently driving demand of automotive fuel cells.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14859789
Opportunity: H2 Fuel Cell Vans to be a key emerging hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market opportunity
With surge in conventional fuel prices, and rising concern for automotive emissions, the automotive industry is witnessing a shift towards low emission vehicles, including fuel-cell vans. Companies such as Hyvia, Hyundai, and Bosch have planned to introduce H2 vans. OEMs such as Renault and Stellantis already have such vans operational across Europe. These vans come with higher range and can be refueled faster compared to their electric counterparts. Further, governments initiatives to promote fuel-cell technology and invest in hydrogen infrastructure will drive demand for these vehicles. Countries across Europe, along with China, and American states such as New York and California actively contributing to the development of hydrogen hubs.
Europe expected to be fastest growing H2 infrastructure provider during forecast period
The H2 re-fueling station demand across Europe is expanding, with Germany and France leading demand. Other countries, including UK and Denmark, are also leading the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market expansion. Emission reduction plans are also driving the expansion in the number of refueling stations. Collaborations between local OEMs and the government have resulted in tremendous. growth, particularly in Germany. France has also collaborated with domestic OEMs to improve hydrogen fueling stations, which has positively impacted FCEV sales. Shell has also approved the development of Holland Hydrogen L, which will become Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant by 2025. Similarly, in 2022, 82 MOBILITY received USD 135 million to expand H2 refueling stations with investments from firms such as Shell, Air Liquide, and Daimler.
Key Market Players
The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is dominated by companies such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Group (South Korea), Honda (Japan), General Motors (US), Stellantis (Netherlands) among others.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14859789
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results