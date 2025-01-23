The Alcoholic Beverages Market has experienced significant growth due to shifting social and demographic patterns as per the Maximize Market Research
The Alcoholic Beverages Market size was valued at USD 2538.19 Bn in 2024. The Alcoholic Beverages Market revenue is growing by 9.2% during the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 5132.22 Bn by 2032.
The Alcoholic Beverages Market are drinks that contain a certain percentage of ethanol-the only type of spirit safe for human consumption. The alcoholic beverages market has experienced significant growth due to shifting social and demographic patterns.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that alcohol abuse leads to the loss of three million lives annually. Government agencies are chiefly responsible for enforcing these alcohol-related rules and regulations. In the United States, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) hold the authoritative oversight of alcohol utilization and commerce.
The alcoholic beverages market segmentation
By Type
Beer
Distilled Spirits
Wine
Others
By Alcoholic Content
High
Medium
Low
By Distribution Channel
Convenience Stores
On Premises
Liquor Stores
Grocery Shops
Internet Retailing
Supermarkets
Almond Market Key Players
1. Anheuser-Busch InBev
2. Diageo
3. Pernod Ricard
4. China Resources Snow Breweries
5. Heineken
6. Constellation Brands
7. Molson Coors Beverage Company
8. Kirin Holdings
9. SABMiller (now a part of AB InBev)
10. Asahi Group Holdings
11. Bacardi Limited
12. Brown-Forman
13. Carlsberg Group
14. Beam Suntory
15. Campari Group
16. Rémy Cointreau
17. Thai Beverage
18. William Grant & Sons
19. The Edrington Group
20. Gruppo Campari.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.
