Almonds Market Growth Driven by Health-Conscious Eating Trends
Almond Market size was valued at USD 9.92 Bn. in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.11 Bn. by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5 % forecast year.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2025 ) The global Almond Market has experienced significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy snacks and plant-based food alternatives. Almonds are rich in nutrients, including protein, fiber, healthy fats, and vitamins, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.
The market is primarily dominated by the United States, particularly California, which accounts for the majority of almond production. Other key players include Spain, Australia, and Iran. The market is expected to continue expanding, with innovations in almond-based products, including milk, butter, and snacks, contributing to future growth. Factors such as climate change and water usage in almond farming could pose challenges.
Almond Market Segmentation
By Type
Butte Almonds
Nonpareil Almond
Sweet Almond
Peerless Almond
Green Almond
Others
By Application
Almond powder
Almond Oil
Almond Milk
Chocolates
Almond Paste
Almond Flour
Cosmetic products
By Sales Channel
Online
Offline
By End User
Bakery
Pharmaceutical companies
Dairy
Home Kitchen
Hotel/Restaurants
Almond Market Key Players
California Almonds
Harris Family Enterprises
Ofi
Treehouse California Almonds
ALMONDCO AUSTRALIA
Jonny Almond Nut Company
Harris Woolf Almonds
