Non-Alcoholic Spirits Market Grows Amid Rising Demand for Alcohol-Free Options
The Non-alcoholic Spirits Market size was valued at USD 586.36 Million in 2024 and the total Non-alcoholic Spirits revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 824.34 Million.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2025 ) The Non-alcoholic Spirits Market is a growing segment of the beverage industry that offers consumers alcohol-free alternatives to traditional spirits such as vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, and others. The non-alcoholic spirits industry is driven by the increasing number of consumers who are adopting a sober or mindful drinking lifestyle.
The non-alcoholic spirits industry in North America has been rapidly growing in recent years, with increasing demand for health-conscious and alcohol-free options. Consumers in North America, particularly in the United States, have shown a growing interest in non-alcoholic spirits as a part of the broader trend toward wellness, mindfulness, and moderation in alcohol consumption.
Non-alcoholic Spirits Segmentation
By Type
Gin
Rum
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Food Retails & Shops
Food Services
Restaurants and Bars
Online
By Category
Conventional
Organic
Non-alcoholic Spirits Key Players:
North America
Curious Elixirs
Monday
Ghia
hiyo
Kin Euphorics
Europe
Lyre's
APAC
Monceau
