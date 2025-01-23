Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market is experiencing growth and expansion driven by various key factors as per the Maximize Market Research
The Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market had an estimated revenue of US$ 845.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to US$ 1398.83 billion by 2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2025 ) Non-Alcoholic Beverage is defined as drinkables which do not contain alcohol at a percentage greater than 0.5% by volume. Since the 90’s The Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market has witnessed a boom or a rapid expansion and diversification of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry due to changing customer preferences, increased health awareness and the need for novel beverage options.
The Asia-Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market is the fastest-growing market in the world. The market is expanding as a result of expansion and rapid urbanization of the industry, the rise in total earnings and economy, growth in the population and shift in consumer lifestyles.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/74039/
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation
By Type
Carbonated Drinks
Juices
Energy Drinks
Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Tea & Coffee
Functional Beverages
Packaged Water
By Distribution Channels
Supermarkets & Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Foodservice Outlets
Vending Machines
By Price
Premium
Mid-Range
Budget-Friendly
By Age
Infant (0-2 years)
Child (2-14)
Teenager (15-17)
Young Adults (18-29)
Adults (30-59)
Senior Citizen (60 or greater)
Key Players: Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry
Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo Inc.
Nestlé S.A.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
Danone S.A.
Red Bull GmbH
The Kraft Heinz Company
About Maximize market research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
About Maximize market research
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
