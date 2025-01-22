Gene Transfer Technologies Market worth $5.93 billion in 2029
Gene Transfer Technologies Market by Product (Instruments, Kits, Assays), Mode (Viral (Retrovirus, Adenovirus, AAV), Non-viral (Electroporation, Gene Gun)), Method (In-Vivo, In-vitro), Application, (Gene Therapy, Research) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2025 ) The global Gene Transfer Technologies Market, valued at US$3.63 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.7%, reaching US$3.73 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$5.93 billion by 2029. The increasing usage in vaccine development and applications in cancer immunotherapy; is one of the major factors driving the growth of the gene transfer technologies market. Additionally, growing need for personalized medicines and investments in gene therapy research. The presence of key market players in the North American region and the strong emphasis on adopting cell & gene-based therapies is accelerating the growth of the market.
The reagents, kits and assays segment accounted for the dominant share in 2023.
By product, the market is divided into instruments, consumables, reagents, kits & assays, and other products. In 2023, the reagents, kits & assays held the highest market share. Reagents, kits & assays hold a major market share due to the number of clinical trials increased with the high engagement of CROS to support such trials. This is followed by technological advancements toward improving delivery efficiency and scalability, which are gaining in momentum to drive market growth.
In vivo method is likely to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2029.
Based on the method, the market is divided into ex vivo, in vivo and in vitro. The in vivo method dominated the market in 2023 owing to increased prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases that could heighten demand for innovative therapeutic solutions. Ex vivo method is likely to grow at faster pace owing to commercial success of therapies such as CAR-T cell therapy and stem cell-based treatments for genetic disorders.
North America: The region dominated gene transfer technologies market.
Based on region the gene transfer technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market owing to presence of key market players, substantial investments in biotechnology and favorable FDA regulation are further likely to give momentum to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid advancements in stem cell therapy research & precision medicine and increasing focus on cell-based and gene therapies are some of the factors spuring growth of the market in North America.
Prominant players operating in the gene transfer technologies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Qiagen (Netherlands), Sartorious AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Revvity (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript (US) and Bio-Techne (US) and among others.
Recent Developments of Gene Transfer Technologies Market
-In September 2024, Cytiva launched the RNA delivery LNP kit designed for use with the NanoAssembl Ignite and Ignite+ systems, extending the GenVox-ILM product line to accelerate mRNA and siRNA vaccine development.
-In March 2024, Sartorius launched RPLUS, AAV-RC2, a Bercar plasmid for adeno-associated virus vector 2 (AAV2) production, further expanding the plasmid portfolio to address the range of AAV serotypes.
-In September 2024, MaxCyte and Kamau Therapeutic entered into a strategic platform license (SPL) agreement under which Kamau obtained non- exclusive research, clinical, and commercial rights to utilize MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and EXPERT platform to support its homology-directed repair (HDR) novel gene correction technology.
-In August 2024, Merck acquired Mirus Bio to advance Merck's integrated offering for viral vector manufacturing
