Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market worth $16.0 billion by 2029
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size i
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2025 ) The report "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Type, Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing or Carrier Material (Plastic, Paper, Foam), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030”.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market”
394- Market Data Tables
73- Figures
341 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1135
The choice of PSA chemistry—acrylic, rubber, or silicone—depends on the specific requirements of the application. Acrylic PSAs offer a balance of durability and environmental resistance, rubber-based PSAs provide quick bonding and good adhesion to various surfaces, and silicone PSAs excel in extreme conditions and specialized applications. Understanding the unique properties of each chemistry type allows manufacturers to select the most suitable adhesive for their needs, ensuring optimal performance and longevity
Acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are predominantly classified into two types: water-based and solvent-based. These adhesives are highly versatile, and their properties can be tailored by selecting specific monomers and adjusting the level of polymerization. The production process of solvent-borne, water-borne, and solvent-free acrylic PSAs involves the polymerization of various acrylic, methacrylic, and other monomers with pendant functional groups in a refluxing organic solvent. High-performance PSAs can be achieved by maintaining low molecular weight, resulting in high solid content, low-viscosity solutions, and low melt viscosity.
The automotive industry is a major consumer of acrylic PSAs. According to the 2023 production statistics released by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), China, the United States, and Japan are among the top producers of automobiles globally, holding these positions for many years. The rapidly increasing population and the consequent rise in automobile demand have driven the growth of acrylic PSA applications in the automotive sector. These trends are expected to continue, further boosting the demand for acrylic PSAs in automotive applications in the coming years
Get Sample Pages of This Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1135
Water-based PSAs are available in various chemistries, including acrylic, rubber, and vinyl formulations. These adhesives offer several advantages, such as high molecular weight and low solubility, which result in limited biodegradability. This characteristic ensures that water-based PSAs do not accumulate in the food chain and can be effectively managed in wastewater treatment processes. The adhesives readily adsorb onto wastewater treatment sludge, facilitating the separation of effluents, and they remain stable under specified storage and usage conditions. Additionally, they exhibit fire-retardant properties.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market include Some of the major market players Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), Dow (US), Avery Dennison Company (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Illinois Tool Works (US) among others, have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market”
394- Market Data Tables
73- Figures
341 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1135
The choice of PSA chemistry—acrylic, rubber, or silicone—depends on the specific requirements of the application. Acrylic PSAs offer a balance of durability and environmental resistance, rubber-based PSAs provide quick bonding and good adhesion to various surfaces, and silicone PSAs excel in extreme conditions and specialized applications. Understanding the unique properties of each chemistry type allows manufacturers to select the most suitable adhesive for their needs, ensuring optimal performance and longevity
Acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are predominantly classified into two types: water-based and solvent-based. These adhesives are highly versatile, and their properties can be tailored by selecting specific monomers and adjusting the level of polymerization. The production process of solvent-borne, water-borne, and solvent-free acrylic PSAs involves the polymerization of various acrylic, methacrylic, and other monomers with pendant functional groups in a refluxing organic solvent. High-performance PSAs can be achieved by maintaining low molecular weight, resulting in high solid content, low-viscosity solutions, and low melt viscosity.
The automotive industry is a major consumer of acrylic PSAs. According to the 2023 production statistics released by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), China, the United States, and Japan are among the top producers of automobiles globally, holding these positions for many years. The rapidly increasing population and the consequent rise in automobile demand have driven the growth of acrylic PSA applications in the automotive sector. These trends are expected to continue, further boosting the demand for acrylic PSAs in automotive applications in the coming years
Get Sample Pages of This Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1135
Water-based PSAs are available in various chemistries, including acrylic, rubber, and vinyl formulations. These adhesives offer several advantages, such as high molecular weight and low solubility, which result in limited biodegradability. This characteristic ensures that water-based PSAs do not accumulate in the food chain and can be effectively managed in wastewater treatment processes. The adhesives readily adsorb onto wastewater treatment sludge, facilitating the separation of effluents, and they remain stable under specified storage and usage conditions. Additionally, they exhibit fire-retardant properties.
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market include Some of the major market players Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), Dow (US), Avery Dennison Company (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Illinois Tool Works (US) among others, have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results