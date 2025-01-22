Mushroom Market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for nutrient-dense, cholesterol-free food options
The global Mushroom Market is expected to reach USD 138.50 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2025 ) The Mushroom Market industry is growing due to a rise in consumer health consciousness and the increased demand for nutrient-rich, cholesterol-free food products. It also contains fiber and digestive enzymes that support gut and immune health, which has led to its growing incorporation in various dietary supplements. The increasing adoption of mushrooms as a substitute for meat, and the rising vegan population, are anticipated to drive the market's growth further. Innovations in cultivation methods, like indoor farming, vertical farming, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems, have made mushroom farming more efficient and sustainable leading to market growth.
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global mushroom industry in 2024, as mushrooms are used in traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine. The North American region held significant market share in 2024 due to the rising popularity of plant-based diets and the health benefits of mushrooms.
Mushroom Market Segmentation
by Type
Button Mushroom
Shiitake Mushroom
Oyster Mushroom
Others
by Form Type
Fresh Mushroom
Processed Mushroom
Dried Mushroom
Frozen Mushroom
Canned Mushroom
Others
by Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Conventional Store
Others
by Application
Food Processing Industry
Retail Outlets
Food Services
Others
Mushroom Market Top Leaders:
Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Ltd
Lutece Holdings B.V.
Okechamp S.A.
The Mushroom Company
Bonduelle SCA
Monterey Mushrooms Inc.
Costa Group Holdings Limited
Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Inc.
Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd.
CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Global Shiitake Mushroom Market size was valued at USD 1.58 Bn. in 2024 and the total revenue of Shiitake Mushroom is expected to grow by 8.4% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 3.01 Bn.
Oyster Mushroom Market size was valued at USD 58.47 Bn. In 2024 the total Oyster Mushroom revenue is expected to grow by 7.6 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 97.64 Bn.
The White Mushroom Market size was valued at USD 45.48 Million in 2024 and the total White Mushroom revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 72.55 Million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
