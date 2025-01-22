Oat Milk Market is witnessing growth due to the rising preference for plant-based and dairy-free alternatives among health-conscious consumers
The global Oat Milk Market is expected to reach USD 8.26 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.5 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2025 ) Factors like increasing awareness of health and wellness, the rise in lactose intolerance, and the growing popularity of low-cholesterol diets are contributing to the growth of the oat milk market. The rising popularity of veganism and the environmental impact of food choices are also contributing to the growth of the oat milk market. The increasing demand for oat milk in coffee shops and cafes is expected to further boost its demand.
North America held the largest market share in 2024, due to increasing demand for plant-based milk alternatives. Asia Pacific region held a significant share due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, and shifting dietary preferences of the consumers. The European region is emerging due to the high customer demand for vegan and plant-based products in the region.
Oat Milk Market Segmentation
by Raw Material
Plant-Based
Animal Based
by Packaging
Cartons
Bottle
Others
by Product
Plain
Flavored
by Source
Organic
Conventional
by Distribution
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Grocery Store
Online Retail
Others
by End-User
Food and Beverage
Household
Food-service Industry
Oat Milk Market Top Leaders:
Oatly AB
Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC
Danone SA
Pureharvest
Happy Planet Foods Inc.
Califia Farms LP
Rude Health
Alpro
Plenish Cleanse
Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Oat Milk Market Segmentation
Oat Milk Market Top Leaders:

