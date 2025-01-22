CNC Machine Market Expands Due to Rise in Automotive Sector
Global CNC Machine Market is expected to reach USD 172.11 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2025 ) The demand for machined components is increasing across many industries, including electronics, healthcare, defense, automotive, and aerospace which positively impacts the CNC Machine Market. CNC machines are used to produce intricate and precise parts for medical tools and equipment, such as surgical tools and implants which contribute to market growth. Key factors that are driving the CNC machines market growth include growing demand for higher productivity & reduction in downtime, and increasing demand for mass production from the industrial sector.
Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024 as the region is witnessing rapid growth in terms of industrialization, which further drives the CNC machine market. The automotive sector is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for automobiles in the region. North America region held a significant share in 2024 due to its advanced manufacturing technologies and strong automotive and aerospace industries. Europe region is emerging as the automotive and aerospace industries are major drivers of demand for CNC machines.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126307/
CNC Machine Market Segmentation
by Offering
Machines
Parts & Accessories
Services
by Product Type
Milling Machines
Machining Centres
Lathe Machines
Laser Machines
Drilling Machines
Grinding Machines
Electrical Discharge Machines
by End User Industry
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace
Medical
Semiconductor
Capital Goods
Energy & Power
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126307/
CNC Machine Market Top Leaders:
Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
FANUC Corporation
Amada Machine tools Co. Ltd.
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
JTEKT Corporation
Trumpf
Schuler AG
Hyundai WIA
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tools Ltd.
Makino
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126307/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Industrial Machinery Market size was valued at USD 703.93 Billion in 2024 and the total Industrial Machinery revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 1,156.28 Billion.
The Global Automotive Retail Market size was valued at USD 3.92 trillion in 2024 and the total Global Automotive Retail revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.36 trillion.
The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market size was valued at USD 922.41 Million in 2024 and the total Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.00% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 2,125.73 Million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024 as the region is witnessing rapid growth in terms of industrialization, which further drives the CNC machine market. The automotive sector is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for automobiles in the region. North America region held a significant share in 2024 due to its advanced manufacturing technologies and strong automotive and aerospace industries. Europe region is emerging as the automotive and aerospace industries are major drivers of demand for CNC machines.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126307/
CNC Machine Market Segmentation
by Offering
Machines
Parts & Accessories
Services
by Product Type
Milling Machines
Machining Centres
Lathe Machines
Laser Machines
Drilling Machines
Grinding Machines
Electrical Discharge Machines
by End User Industry
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace
Medical
Semiconductor
Capital Goods
Energy & Power
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126307/
CNC Machine Market Top Leaders:
Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
FANUC Corporation
Amada Machine tools Co. Ltd.
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
JTEKT Corporation
Trumpf
Schuler AG
Hyundai WIA
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tools Ltd.
Makino
For a deeper understanding, click on the link:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126307/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Industrial Machinery Market size was valued at USD 703.93 Billion in 2024 and the total Industrial Machinery revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 1,156.28 Billion.
The Global Automotive Retail Market size was valued at USD 3.92 trillion in 2024 and the total Global Automotive Retail revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.36 trillion.
The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market size was valued at USD 922.41 Million in 2024 and the total Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.00% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 2,125.73 Million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results