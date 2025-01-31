Additive Manufacturing Market Growth Driven by Technology and Industry Trends
Global Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 133.52 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.86% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2025 ) The Additive Manufacturing Market Report offers an in-depth examination of market dynamics, including trends, growth factors, challenges, and opportunities projected from 2024 to 2032. It features a detailed segmentation based on materials, technology, industry vertical, and geographical regions. The research methodology integrates both primary and secondary data sources, employing interviews, surveys, and industry databases. Additionally, it utilizes statistical modeling, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces framework to provide precise market forecasts and strategic insights for stakeholders.
North America has positioned itself as the dominant force in the additive manufacturing sector, achieving a revenue share that surpasses its competitors. This region is characterized by its developed economies, particularly the United States and Canada, which are recognized for their role as early adopters of advanced technologies. In contrast, Europe has emerged as the second-largest regional market, notable for its extensive geographical reach. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing market for additive manufacturing, having previously lagged behind North America and Europe in its adoption of these technologies.
Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation
by Material Type
Plastics
Metals
Ceramics
Others
by Technology
Stereolithography
Fuse Deposition Modeling
Selective Laser Sintering
Direct Metal Laser Sintering
Polyjet Printing
Inkjet Printing
Laminated Object Manufacturing
Others
by Vertical
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer Products,
Healthcare
Others
Additive Manufacturing Market Top Leaders:
3D Systems, Inc.
Stratasys Ltd.
ExOne
MakerBot Industries LLC
Formlabs
GE Additive
Renishaw plc
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Advanced Materials Market size was valued at USD 100.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 143.84 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
The Smart Manufacturing Market was Valued at USD 387.43 Billion in 2024, the revenue of the Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to increase by 13.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 1082.15 Billion.
The 3D Printing Materials Market size was valued at USD 3.73 Billion in 2024 and the total 3D Printing Materials Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 18.61 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Advanced Materials Market size was valued at USD 100.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 143.84 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
The Smart Manufacturing Market was Valued at USD 387.43 Billion in 2024, the revenue of the Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to increase by 13.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 1082.15 Billion.
The 3D Printing Materials Market size was valued at USD 3.73 Billion in 2024 and the total 3D Printing Materials Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 18.61 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
