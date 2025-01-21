Aluminum Die Casting Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts: Key Insights for 2025-2032
Global Aluminum Die Casting Market is expected to reach USD 46.31 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.35 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2025 ) Increased demand for lightweight, high-strength components across sectors, military spending, and automation developments are all contributing to the market's recent recovery in aluminum die casting. The Aluminum Die Casting Market is expected to increase significantly due to its uses in industrial machinery, construction, and transportation. The importance of aluminum die casting in contemporary manufacturing is further highlighted by strategic acquisitions, such as the growth of Martinrea International Inc., and changing sustainability tendencies.
Due to moves in production to South Asia and cheap labor costs, APAC dominated the aluminum die-casting market in 2023 with a market share of over 45%. A key hub, China, made a substantial contribution. Because of advances like Rio Tinto's recycling-focused alloys and efforts to return to pre-COVID levels, North America is predicted to increase steadily.
Aluminum Die Casting Market Segmentation
by Process
High-Pressure Die Casting
Low-Pressure Die Casting
by End-Use
Transportation
Industrial
Building & Construction
by Material
Aluminum
Zinc
Magnesium
Others
Aluminum Die Casting Market Top Leaders:
Ryobi Ltd.
Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
Gibbs Die Casting Corporation
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Dynacast International Inc.
Consolidated Metco Inc.
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Global Industrial Casting Market was Valued at USD 61.89 Billion. In 2024, the revenue of the Industrial Casting Market is expected to increase by 7.34 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching an approximate sum of USD 109.07 Billion.
The size of the Automotive Metal Die Casting market was estimated at USD 50.19 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 98.19 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
